Did Draymond Green Really Purchase 80,000 USD Testicle Chain? Exploring Viral Rumour

NBA star Draymond Green seems to have had big goals for his money and has talked about his dream of becoming a billionaire before. Not only that, but it seems like his taste in shopping is also pretty luxurious.

Rumor has it that he has bought a diamond pendant, and this is not just any kind of diamond pendant. Reportedly, the pendant is pretty costly, but the price factor didn’t shock the fans; it was something else about it that surprised netizens.

However, there has not been any official reply from the star player as to whether he has bought it or not, so everything is just speculation. Nonetheless, let’s see what the fans have to say about this.

Draymond Green rumored to splurge on a diamond necklace

According to NBA Centel, the power forward of the Golden State Warriors bought $80,000 worth of a diamond pendant. This pendant is not just of ordinary design; it is actually a testicle-shaped jewel encrusted with diamonds. The video of the expensive locket was uploaded by the same page on X and fans were pretty stoked about it.

There is no doubt about the fact that the NBA player is Uber-rich and has the proof to prove it. His net worth is estimated to be around $90 million. He is not only a star stud player on his team but also has a lot of controversy surrounding him, despite his net worth and popularity.

Apparently, he also has a dream of becoming a billionaire by the age of 40. His first step in becoming rich is to surround himself with the right kind of people. He told CNBC about one piece of advice, “is to always be curious and always continue learning. All young athletes should take the time to educate themselves and find the right mentors.”

However, coming back to the purchase of a diamond testicle necklace, did he really do it? The fans are pretty surprised by the comments on the video.

Fans react to the supposed splurge by NBA star

One fan was skeptical of the whole ordeal and expressed it in the comments, saying that Centel gets them every time.

Another follower decided to write a comment with a hilarious innuendo and express their surprise.

Another follower went on to talk about his retirement and expressed that his time in the sport was over.

Do you think this chain was actually purchased by him? Is there any truth in this?

