‘He’s Absolutely Killing Your Culture’: NBA Analyst Claims Draymond Green Has Destroyed the Warriors

For the past decade, Draymond Green has been one of the leading faces for the Golden State Warriors alongside teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Picked 35th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, Green played a critical role in the Warriors’ championship campaigns between 2015 and 2022 and managed to become an indispensable member of the franchise.

However, Green’s recent outbursts on the court have not just raised doubts but serious concerns regarding his place in the team, leading to viral discussions and heated takes on the matter.

Let’s go into detail on what went down Wednesday night.

Draymond Green Gets Early Ejection

Less than four minutes into the Game against the Orlando Magic on March 27, Green, who argued about a foul call on teammate Andrew Wiggins, was called for two technical fouls and subsequently ejected by referee Ron Acosta.

This was Green’s fourth ejection of the season and his first since his 16-game suspension after he flagrantly struck Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic on December 12. Green has a total of 15 flagrant fouls to his name and has been ejected 19 times throughout his career. (courtesy of Sports Illustrated)

“Too bad. It was unfortunate. He deserved it,” said Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr during the post-game press conference after the Warriors defeated the Magic 101-93.

Green took full responsibility for his actions in the recent episode of the Draymond Green Show, stating, “It just can’t happen. I said what I said. I deserved to be kicked out at that point.”

Despite Green being apologetic for his actions, the basketball community didn’t hold back their criticism of the incident, which included veteran analyst and former coach Seth Greenberg.

Seth Greenberg Criticizes Draymond Green’s Unsportsmanlike Antics

Appearing as a guest on Friday's episode of ESPN's Get Up, Analyst Seth Greenberg blasted the four-time champion for his disrespectful on-court misconduct:

"I mean, look, he can say all he wants about how he understands what he has to do. The problem is he's like the boy who cried wolf. To me, I don't only blame Draymond, I blame the organization".

Greenberg went on to add, "You talk about the dynasty of the Golden State Warriors. It's over, it's done. The Coach who created it is in that locker room and has to take ownership of what's going on. Don't play the dude. He's absolutely killing your culture, your identity, and basically everything that you built."

The Warriors are currently placed 10th in the Western Conference and in dire straits. To qualify for the Play-in Tournament, the team will need to look past distractions and survive the upcoming battles.

