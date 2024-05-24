Michael Jordan and Larry Bird were locked in a legendary rivalry throughout the 1980s and early 1990s. While Jordan is widely considered the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), interestingly, when it comes to head-to-head matchups, Bird has the upper hand in some aspects.

When it comes to regular season records, Bird's teams won 17 out of 28 games against Jordan's Bulls. Regarding statistical averages in head-to-head matchups, Jordan has 33.5 points per game (PPG) and Bird has 26.9 PPG, and 8.6 rebounds per game (RPG).

For the playoff record, Larry Bird holds a clean sweep. Bird boasts a perfect 6-0 record against Jordan in the playoffs. Michael Jordan could never defeat Bird in the playoffs. Bird's Celtics even swept Jordan's Bulls twice in the first round, in 1986 and 1987.

Michael Jordan vs Larry Bird: Let's look back at the rivalry

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird's rivalry is considered one of the greatest in NBA history. The rivalry peaked in the 1980s, with both players entering the league in the early 80s; Jordan on the Chicago Bulls and Bird on the Boston Celtics. These teams were Eastern Conference rulers and frequently met in the playoffs.

Both players pushed each other to become better. Jordan famously said Bird was "God disguised as Michael Jordan." The Jordan vs. Bird debate for the title of "Greatest Of All Time" continues to this day.

Michael Jordan vs Larry Bird: NBA Championship titles

Michael Jordan won 6 NBA championships all with the Chicago Bulls. He has two three-peats. MJ won championships in three consecutive years from 1991-1993 and 1996-1998. Jordan was also named Finals MVP for all six championships.

On the other hand, Larry Bird earned 3 NBA championships all with the Boston Celtics). He achieved a three-peat from 1984-1986. Interestingly, Bird was also Finals MVP for both his second and third championships.

Michael Jordan vs Larry Bird: Career Earnings

Michael Jordan earned more than Larry Bird during their NBA career. Jordan earned around $93 million playing in the league. He held the record for the highest one-year NBA contract for over 30 years with his $33.14 million salary in 1997-98.

FYI, if adjusted for inflation, that's over $62 million today! MJ also capitalized on his fame through the Jordan Brand with Nike. His total net worth is estimated to be around $1.7 billion.

On the other hand, Larry Bird earned around $24 million playing in the NBA. His net worth is estimated to be around $75 million.

Note: NBA salaries have skyrocketed in recent years. Players today make significantly more than Jordan or Bird did during their primes.