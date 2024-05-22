Did Mr Beast Really Launch a Gambling App with Endorsements from The Rock and Andrew Tate? Exploring Viral Ad

It is the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and anything and everything you see can easily be manipulated. Technology has advanced so much that it is capable of even outsmarting human intelligence. And thereby the AI deep fakes have caused havoc on social media.

The latest nuisance created by AI are manipulated videos on social media showing YouTuber Mr Beast launching a casino game named “The Beast Pinko”, which has endorsements from WWE superstar and Hollywood actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and controversial celebrity Andrew Tate.

The queries on the internet are coming from Instagram ads which show fake AI-generated videos where Mr Beast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) is shown advertising for a casino game mobile app, where players can earn massive amounts of money easily. See the screenshot below:

However, the reality is that no such game ever existed on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Moreover, Mr Beast has never endorsed any gambling apps.

Did The Rock or Andrew Tate endorse this app?

No, since the gambling app never existed on any platform, there is absolutely no truth in the fact that The Rock or Andrew Tate ever endorsed it. However, the social media users were fooled into the act, by showing a fake video of The Rock, Andrew Tate saying, "I installed an app from MrBeast on my phone. The thing is, I didn't put more than $50 into it. I lost count of how many times I won money there. One hour after installing it, I earned $4,000."

The manipulated images and deepfake of Mr Beast in the videos add credibility to the claims. In the fake video, Mr Beast could be heard saying, “No one believes that such a game exists. But in the past, people didn't believe it when I gave them a bag with USD 10,000.”

Different version of scam videos show CNN hosts backing the game

The scam doesn’t end with Dwayne Johnson or Andrew Tate backing it up, it even shows CNN host Laura Coates, Fox News host Laura Ingraham or Sean Hannity doing shows on their primetime TV shows, discussing Mr Beast's purported casino app.

All of the scam videos ended with the news hosts saying, “Thank you, Mr Beast. I’ll try your game. Beware of fakes. Download the original application at the ink below the video.”

What happens when a user clicks on the link?

The link in the scam ads direct a user to pseville.fun, a website designed to fool the users into believing as if they are looking at Apple App store or Google Play Store. Clicking further on these links and downloading files can lead to loss of data from the system, or even monetary loss. The truth is no such game ever existed.