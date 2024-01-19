UFC is set to host their first major pay-per-view event of the year 2024, this Saturday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland will defend his championship for the first time against Dricus Du Pessis in the main event of UFC 297.

Fans are excited about the grudge match, both fighters got engaged in an intense feud during the build-up of the fight. Where both Sean and Dricus traded virtual blows at each other.

Both fighters faced each other at the UFC 2024 promotional press conference, Sean Strickland trolled Dricus and questioned his relationship with his coach.



In retaliation Dricus Du Plessis mocked Strickland’s traumatic past and his relationship with his father.

Things took an ugly turn at the UFC 296 event When Strickland launched an attack on Dricus in the live crowd.



In recent times it seems like both fighters have buried their beef and come on the same page, UFC’s embedded vlog shows Strickland and Dricus hugging each other when meet each other at hotel lobbies.

Why Sean Strickland avoided facing off Dricus Du Plessis

Recently UFC hosted a pre-fight press conference for the UFC 297 event, where both fighters had a face-off, fans and experts are now pointing out that Sean Strickland avoided eye contact with Dricus during the face-off and presented their theories on why Strickland avoided eye contact with Dricus Du Plessis.

A Twitter user by the username of Kenny Okoye shared old face-off footage of Sean Strickland and Kamaru Usman and shared an interesting fact,



“The last time Sean Strickland actually had a FULL stare down with someone was Kamaru Usman Kamaru Usman went on and defeated Strickland by unanimous decision (30-26) From there on Strickland never held eye contact with an opponent again.”

Another fan expressed his theory, “Usman changed his career forever. That is common knowledge lol Strickland fears people now.”

Sean Strickland’s UFC record

1. UFC 171: Hendricks vs Lawler - Mar. 15, 2014

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Robert McDaniel

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:33

2. UFC Fight Night: Munoz vs Mousasi - May. 31, 2014

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Luke Barnatt

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Mir - Feb. 22, 2015

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

4. UFC Fight Night: Mir vs Duffee - Jul. 15, 2015

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Igor Araujo

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 3

- Time: 4:25

5. UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Cowboy - Feb. 21, 2016

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Alex Garcia

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

6. UFC 199: Rockhold vs. Bisping 2 - Jun. 04, 2016

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Tom Breese

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

7. UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 - Apr. 08, 2017

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Kamaru Usman

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

8. UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Pettis - Nov. 11, 2017

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Court McGee

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

9. UFC 224: Nunes vs. Pennington - May. 12, 2018

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

- Method: KO/TKO (Kick)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:40

10. UFC Fight Night: Oezdemir vs. Smith - Oct. 27, 2018

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Nordine Taleb

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:10

11. UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva - Oct. 31, 2020

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Jack Marshman

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

12. UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Dos Anjos - Nov. 14, 2020

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Brendan Allen

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:32

13. UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka - May. 01, 2021

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Krzysztof Jotko

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

14. UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland - Jul. 31, 2021

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Uriah Hall

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

15. UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland - Feb. 05, 2022

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Jack Hermansson

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

16. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Jul. 02, 2022

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:36

17. UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland - Dec. 17, 2022

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Jared Cannonier

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

18. UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov - Jan. 14, 2023

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Nassourdine Imavov

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

19. UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov - Jul. 01, 2023

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:20

20. UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland - Sep. 09, 2023

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Israel Adesanya

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

21. UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis - Jan. 20, 2024

- Matchup: Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis

