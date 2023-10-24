‘You are next don’t worry’: Khamzat Chimaev issues warning to UFC’s middleweight champion Sean Strickland

At UFC 294 this Saturday Khamzat Chimaev cemented his name as the most dominating fighter all around the world when he defeated former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Dana White had already claimed that the winner of the fight between Khamzat and Kamaru would get a direct title shot fight against the newly crowned champion Sean Strickland.

Now Khamzat himself responded to Sean Strickland he tweeted “You are next don’t worry you know how fast I can finish you.”

Sean Strickland and Chimaev used to train together in the gym and their video went viral when Strickland asked Chimaev to go a little nicer and do get rough on a sparring partner.

Sean Strickland reacts to Khamzat getting the title shot

Sean Strickland won UFC’s middleweight championship after defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 event main event. And now his first title defense would be a very difficult challenge as Khamzat came out victorious and now Strickland has to fight an undefeated MMA fighter.

Strickland recently reacted on Khamzat getting the title shot he said “The only thing I like about Chimaev is that he sells fights. For some f**g reason, people like him or don't like him... but he f*g hasn't earned it, doesn't f**g deserve it, but here we are. Give it to him. He sells a lot of fights. I'll go f*****g fight the man for five rounds. But no, he has not earned it. He doesn't f**g deserve it. Getting a decision with a welterweight off a couch is not f**g earning it.”

Both are supposed to face next in the title fight where Khamzat is already the fan favorite to win both fighters have impressive records Khamzat Chimaev has a professional record of 13 wins and no losses. On the flip side, Sean Strickland the current champion has a professional record of 28 wins and 5 losses. There are no official announcements when the fight will take place it seems not this year for sure.

