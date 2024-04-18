Did Stephen Curry REALLY Withdraw From 2024 Paris Olympics? Exploring Viral Claim

Steph Curry and the Warriors are trending on social media after the Sacramento Kings decimated them in the play-in tournament. However, according to a post, Steph Curry has withdrawn from Team USA’s Olympic squad because he wants to sort his future out in the NBA.

Golden State Warriors had a season to forget and apart from Steph Curry, not a single player had a decent season. This has sparked rumors about Steph, Klay, and Draymond being separated by the end of the campaign.

Did Steph Curry withdraw his name from the Team USA Olympic squad?

Steph Curry is a champion player on the court and has the mentality of a winner. That's why, when the news of his withdrawal came in, fans were surprised as well as shocked. The news was posted on X by @wojdespn with a picture of Steph Curry.

However, it just turned out to be a satirical or fake post. For those who enjoy a good laugh, Wojdespn is a fun page, and it is a parody page about ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski. Therefore, there is no credible report of Steph Curry leaving Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

What’s next for Curry and the Warriors?

If reports are to be believed, the Warriors are more than happy to keep Steph Curry with them as they transition their squad. However, they are open to letting go of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Curry had a good season, as he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. Curry is now 36 years old and the time is running out for him to win another NBA championship.

