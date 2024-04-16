‘I Will Have To Rewrite Rules’: Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson Winning Free-Throw Title

Klay Thompson might not be having a great year as a scorer, but he has won an award that got a hilarious reaction from his Splash brother, Steph Curry. With a shooting percentage of 92.7 percent, Klay Thompson won the NBA free-throw championship this season, just 0.5 percent better than his Warriors teammate Steph Curry.

However, Curry quickly brought up the fact that Thompson made 127 free throws out of 137 attempts whereas he made 299 free throws out of 324 attempts.

What did Curry say?

Curry jokingly said: "I'm going to see if they rewrite the rules. Don't know what 125 free throws, what that qualification is, but [Klay] got it done. I had no clue until Raymond [Ridder] told me today. I knew I was up there percentage-wise, pretty much all year. I think [Damian Lillard] was up there, too. But I had no clue Klay was ineligible until last game, and he made all five, so."

Curry has worn the league's free-throw crown four times over his 15-year NBA career whereas this was the first time for Klay Thompson in his 13-year career.

Thompson had no clue about the race, Steph Curry

Curry stated: "[Klay] had no clue, either. He said, 'Oh, that's cool,' and that was the whole conversation right there. He didn't even realize he got a little plaque or trophy, or something.

"I presented Jordan [Poole] with his when he got it [in 2021-22]. I guess Klay missed that whole ceremony because he had no idea that there was a trophy acknowledgment for the stat leader. So, the trophy was a surprise to him."

Can the Golden State Warriors make a deep playoff run?

The Golden State Warriors will have to beat Sacramento Kings who can beat any team on their day. The Warriors will need a top game from their stars like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to have a chance against the Kings.

