Did You Know Triple H and Roman Reigns Were Against The Rock Doing THIS At WWE WrestleMania 40? Find Out

Did Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson have certain plans for him set for WrestleMania 40? Even though there isn’t an official word on it yet, the rumors suggest so.

The Rock’s business partner and also his WWE writer, Brian Gewirtz, had meetings with Nick Khan and Triple H at a hotel in January 2024. This was before The Rock made a return on Monday Night RAW in San Diego on January 1, 2024. So, he might have pitched The Rock winning the title at WrestleMania 40, but the idea was turned down.

This has been revealed by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, who said that not just Triple H but Roman Reigns was also very much against this idea of The Rock winning the title at WrestleMania 40.



What did Meltzer say?

Speaking on his Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Gewirtz stated that Triple H and Roman Reigns were "pretty strong" against the idea that The Rock would win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The logic for both Triple H and Reigns might have been that The Rock, being a part-timer, wouldn't be appearing throughout the year. In that case, handing him the title means the promotion runs on only one title, which was the World Heavyweight Title.

That also would have been a repeat of 2013, when The Rock returned, beat CM Punk to win the WWE title, and stayed on the sidelines throughout the year. He only handed over the title to Cena at WrestleMania 29.

CM Punk hated this booking and resented Vince McMahon and Triple H for doing this to me. This was a big reason why he walked out of the company in 2014, because, in his words, he was made to lose his title to a part-timer who came out of retirement, beat him, and then went back again.

So, if The Rock and Roman Reigns had squared off against each other at WrestleMania, then Roman would have been booked for the win. That might also be the final match of The Rock in WWE.

But now, the dynamics have changed. The Rock has promised Cody Rhodes that when he returns next, he’s gonna settle his scores with him. Moreover, a WrestleMania 41 main event between Cody Rhodes and The Rock is also rumored. We’ll see if that happens or not.



