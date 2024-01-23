'Don't tell no lies': 49ers Deebo Samuel hits back at Ryan Clark for his hate towards QB Brock Purdy

People love to talk and hate, and the most recent example of this is ESPN analyst Ryan Clark's strong criticism of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. But what's even more interesting is the quick and strong defense put up by Purdy's teammate, Deebo Samuel.

It's a classic story of words versus actions, where the performance on the field speaks louder than the commentary of it.

After the 49ers' nail-biting 24-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional playoff round, Brock Purdy, despite orchestrating a game-winning drive, found himself under the critical lens of Ryan Clark.

Deebo Samuel claps back at Ryan Clark ft. Brock Purdy

Clark said on ESPN's First Take, "I’m about to make a confession, the single hardest thing I had to do this year was act like Brock Purdy deserved to be in the conversations with the other people (Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson).”

“Because he was playing extremely well, and operating in that offense, and distributing the ball to [George] Kittle, and Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk,” Clark continued.

"We had to continue to include him in conversations with the Lamar Jacksons. We had to continue to include him in conversations with the Josh Allens. Those things are not alike.”

Clark added the caveat that the Niners quarterback is “a fine player.” But immediately argued that the 24-year-old “doesn’t raise the level of play of anyone around him.”

This critique didn't sit well with Deebo Samuel, who took to social media to defend his quarterback.

Samuel's words, "Never seen so much hate for a qb that lead the league in almost every category y'all folks be bugging frfr. That tape don't tell no lies," reflect a sense of frustration with the underestimation of Purdy's contributions to the team.

Aiyuk echoed this sentiment, urging critics to review the game tapes and recognize the QB's true impact.

Adding to the defense, former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman also chimed in, questioning the double standards applied to Purdy compared to other elite quarterbacks.

He pointed out Purdy's impressive track record, especially his playoff performance, which seems to be overlooked in the criticism he faces.

While analysts like Clark offer one perspective, players like Samuel and Aiyuk provide an insider's view, challenging the narratives shaped by those outside the locker room.

Brock Purdy's excellence

Samuel's defense of Purdy is not just about camaraderie; it's about setting the record straight.

Purdy's 2023 season stats are nothing short of impressive, with 4,280 passing yards, which ranked him fifth in the NFL.

31 touchdowns, placing him third in this category, and maintained a quarterback rating of 113.0, showcasing his efficiency and effectiveness as a quarterback

This performance has not only propelled the 49ers forward but also benefitted players like Samuel himself, who had an outstanding season with over 1,000 scrimmage yards and multiple touchdowns, partly thanks to Purdy's precision and skill.

During the crucial playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, Purdy's ability to navigate through difficult situations was on full display.

One of the most pivotal plays came late in the game when Purdy delivered a game-defining pass to Christian McCaffrey.

This play was crucial in securing the 49ers' victory, demonstrating Purdy's ability to perform under immense pressure.

His calm and precise execution in these critical moments of the game not only highlights his individual talent but also his potential as a leading quarterback in the NFL.

In the end, perhaps it's the grit and grace shown on the field that truly counts, far more than the talk, talk, talk of it.