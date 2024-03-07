Dricus Du Plessis Takes Shots at Former UFC Champ Israel Adesanya and Clarifies UFC 300 Fight Refusal

Dricus du Plessis is a rising star on the UFC roster. The fighter has won over tough contenders like Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker, and his performance in these competitive bouts quickly helped him rise in the ranks.

As his fame continued to grow, fighters in the division wanted a piece of the South African contender. One such competitor is fellow middleweight Israel Adesanya. The New Zealand fighter has always hinted at a fight against ‘Stillknocks.’

The rivalry between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya knows no boundaries. Recently, their bad blood refueled after Du Plessis mentioned ‘The Last Stylebender’ on YouTuber and MMA fighter Cameron Saaiman’s podcast.

Dricus Du Plessis’ demands for a fight against Israel Adesanya

The podcast episode followed various topics regarding Dricus’ career, fighting skills, and rivalry with Izzy. Following the talks of a potential matchup against the contender, Dricus said, “Why would I go and start a camp, once again, injured, if I am the champion?”

‘Stillknocks’ felt as if he was supposed to be calling the shots for his potential bout against Adesanya. With that, he went on to say, “I am the champion, taking risks. I have been taking risks a lot. I can fight when I’m ready.”

He also slighted the New Zealand fighter by saying, “I think Izzy misjudges himself as still being a champion, and he's not.” Du Plessis seemed slighted by Adesanya’s previous comments. So, the fighter decided to fire back.

When Israel Adesanya went on a racially motivated rant against Dricus Du Plessis

The hot-blooded rivalry started when Dricus Du Plessis slighted Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman. He felt they were not a part of Africa because they were not residents, which angered ‘The Last Stylebender.’

In a now-deleted video on Adesanya’s channel, ‘Izzy’ sounded off on Du Plessis, calling him a ‘cracker.’

“Who the f*** is this cracker to tell me who the f*** I am,” said a fired-up Israel Adesanya. His hatred toward Du Plessis deepened when he continued, “Are you dumb? I never discredited him [Dricus Du Plessis] as an African.”

The video was quickly deleted from Izzy’s channel following backlash. Since this call-out, both fighters continue to fire shots at each other at any chance. The recent comments made by Dricus Du Plessis become evident in this instance.

