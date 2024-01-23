Dricuss Du Plessis burns Sean Strickland after he claims he only lost fight at UFC 297 because of nasty eye injury

UFC had its inaugural pay-per-view event over the weekend at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The highly anticipated UFC 297 showcased an epic showdown between UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis as the main event.

During UFC 297's press conference, Sean Strickland made a bold declaration to fans worldwide. He assured everyone that he and Dricus would deliver an unforgettable spectacle, a brutal battle that would leave a lasting impression. True to their word, both fighters fought tooth and nail for five grueling rounds. It was an intense showdown, with neither competitor giving an inch. However, when the judges' decision was announced, it was Dricus du Plessis who emerged victorious, claiming the title of the new UFC middleweight champion.

Sean Strickland's eyes took a beating during the brawl, leaving one-half of his face brutally hurt. The intense cut above his eye blurred his vision throughout the entire fight, forcing him to constantly wipe away the blood that obstructed his sight.

Sean Strickland shared that he ended up with that huge cut on his eye because of an accidental headbutt from Du Plessis during their takedown. That illegal move played a significant role in his loss of the championship at UFC 297.

“I didn’t take the coward’s way out and tell the doctor I couldn’t see and got a no-contest, The only reason why you took a round from me is because I couldn’t see,” Strickland said via Instagram



He further added, “I won that fight, the world knows I won that fight. The belt they gave you will never make you a champion, enjoy, They had to stitch through muscle to get it closed.”



The newly crowned champion did not take much time to address the situation, and commented on Instagram, saying “ Why don’t you cry about it.. Again”

Will Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis fight again?

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis had an intense championship match that left fans and experts divided. Many felt that Strickland was unfairly treated and even UFC CEO Dana White believed that Strickland should have been declared the winner.

“I had it 2-2 going into the last round and I thought that Strickland won the last round. Guys who were sitting at the same table had it the other way. It was a close fight,” Dana White expressed this at a post-UFC 297 press conference.

At the same press conference, Dana White was asked a question about the Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis rematch.



White revealed they are not planning for Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis's immediate rematch, but they will face each other in the future for sure. Fans on social media are demanding a rematch for Strickland.



