Real Reason Why The Rock Gave Himself Final Boss Moniker Gets Revealed

If monikers like The Great One, The Peoples Champ, The Brahma Bull, and The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment weren't enough, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson added another one to his name, ‘The Final Boss’.

One wonders why The Rock added this moniker to his title and what significance it holds. The answer is that the term ‘The Final Boss’ injects a much-needed paradigm shift into WWE storylines, ensuring their relevance among the fans.

Why did The Rock add The Final Boss moniker to his name?

It means that The Rock has a final say in the storylines, and he also, being a board member of the TKO Group, has a big role in shaping the direction of the storylines. His current board position seats him in a powerful position, and he has control over what goes on in WWE now. For example, on Monday Night RAW, he attacked Cody Rhodes, coupled with explicit language, signifying a departure from the PG era and thus establishing his dominance over the storyline.

Similarly, The Rock’s involvement in the Bloodline story in WrestleMania 40 also suggests that he has the power to change the narrative of the storylines. There are speculations that The Great One might turn on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline.

It is also expected that The Rock and Cody Rhodes will go for a one-on-one match maybe two months from now, at SummerSlam or later in the year in the Survivor Series.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘He Looks So… Pedestrian’: Resurfaced Pic of The Rock With Hair and No Muscles Leaves Internet in Stitches

Is WrestleMania 40 the final appearance of The Rock in WWE?

When The Rock returned to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania, it was expected that it would be his final match in WWE. However, the negative crowd reaction to his booking forced the WWE to make some changes, and The Rock pitched himself, going heel.

The plan worked wonderfully, and The Rock in his heel persona has been cutting great promos. Also, several reports have said that The Rock’s WrestleMania 40 appearance is not his final appearance in WWE, and the Creative Team is looking to encash more of The Great One’s popularity by engaging him in another match either against Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns.

So, we might see more of ‘The Final Boss’ after WrestleMania 40.

ALSO READ: What did The Rock say to Cody Rhodes on WWE Monday Night RAW? Fans React