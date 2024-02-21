Which WWE Wrestler Started Elimination Chamber and What Is the History of the Event?

WWE’s highly coveted pay-per-view event, Elimination Chamber will take place on February 24, in Australia’s Optus Stadium. It is the final pay-per-view before the biggest event of WWE WrestleMania 40.

The event is special because it happens only once a year, and the excitement and thrill it brings along is unmatchable for the fans. The match will take place inside a chain-linked steel chamber, in which two superstars will start the match while four others will remain locked in glass pods. These four will enter one by one, after a specific time.

The only way to win the match is to stand above all the other five opponents via pinfall or submission. The concept is unique as well as interesting, but ever wondered who started it?

What is the history of the WWE Elimination Chamber event?

The Elimination Chamber event was started by WWE in 2002 and it was brought by current COO and then wrestler, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. It was created by The Game and was introduced by then general manager, Eric Bischoff in November 2002 at Survivor Series, in Madison Square Garden.

Before the introduction of the Elimination Chamber, WWE used to conduct only two caged matches, The Steel Cage match, and Hell in a Cell match.

Earlier, Elimination Chamber matches used to take place at No Way Out pay-per-view, but from 2010 onwards, WWE introduced the Elimination Chamber event. Since then, 32 Elimination Chamber matches have taken place in WWE. The majority of the matches have taken place to determine the WWE Championship which is 8 times, while seven matches have taken place to crown the World Heavyweight Champion.

Triple H has the maximum four victories in this pay-per-view while Chris Jericho and Randy Orton hold the distinction of being involved in the most number of matches inside the chamber.

Interestingly, the Elimination Chamber matches have taken place in indoor arenas in the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Canada. The 2024 Elimination Chamber will be the first one to take place in an outdoor venue.

Who designed the structure?

WWE’s production designer, Jason Robinson created the design for the Elimination Chamber which we see today. Robinson had submitted several designs of the chamber, out of which one was selected.

The structure was manufactured in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and took six to eight weeks to complete. Eventually, the ultimate cost turned out to be 250,000 US Dollars.

What is special in this year’s Elimination Chamber?

The current storylines in WWE will take the final shape in the Elimination Chamber which will determine top contenders who will challenge the WWE Championships at WrestleMania 40.

In the men’s Elimination Chamber, the six superstars who will compete are Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul. The one who will win the Elimination Chamber will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

In the women’s elimination chamber, the six participants are Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Apart from this, The Judgement Day (Finn Balor and Damien Priest ) will face British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles.

Also, Rhea Ripley will defend her WWE Championship against Nia Jax.

