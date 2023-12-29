John Cena Net Worth - How much is the WWE Superstar Worth now in 2023?

John Cena is undoubtedly one of the greatest pro wrestlers ever in the business. He kicked off his wrestling career back in 1999 and began by competing in independent circuits. Eventually, he made his way into OVW, which was WWE's developmental promotion during that period.

He made his WWE debut back in 2002. His initial persona was a unique blend of man and machine, famously called the prototype. Unfortunately, this character didn't quite click with the audience. There was even a time when WWE management contemplated letting him go from his contract.

Stephanie McMahon, one of Vince McMahon's daughters, caught a glimpse of Cena freestyle rapping on the bus. Afterwards, she proposed that Cena and the WWE writers come up with a fresh gimmick that revolves around his rapping skills.

Rest is history. Cena became famous for his Doctor of Thuganomics persona, and later on, he embraced the persona of Mr.Never.Give.Up.

Cena successfully captured the WWE championship 16 times in his career. Only two wrestlers have ever captured the WWE champion 16 times and Cena is one of them.

Currently, Cena is focusing on his successful full-time Hollywood career and he has performed in multiple global hits from Fast and Furious franchise to DC movies.

John Cena’s Net Worth in 2023 - $80 million (Estimated)

According to a recent report by Celebrity Net Worth, John Cena's current net worth in 2023 is estimated at 80 million dollars, the major sources of his wealth are his professional wrestling career, Hollywood career, and investments.

In 2023, he made a grand return to WWE at WrestleMania 39. His opponent was Austin Theory, but unfortunately, he couldn't secure a victory. After the match, Cena again decided to take a break from the wrestling scene.

Cena made his comeback in September of 2023 for a brief run, where he main-evented WWE Fastlane 2023 and then competed in a singles match against Solo Sikoa.

Cena’s match against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023 was his last appearance in WWE for this year.

John Cena’s Age & Height

John Cena was immensely popular among younger WWE audiences due to his superhero-like character, which was inspired by the American armed forces. He was born in West Newbury, United States of America, in 1977 and is currently 46 years old. He stands at 6 ft 1 inch and weighs 114 kg.

John Cena’s Salary

It has been reported that John Cena is one of the highest-paid professional wrestlers in the industry. However, Brock Lesnar currently holds the title for the highest-paid WWE wrestler, earning $12 million per year. John Cena, on the other hand, makes $8.5 million per year and also receives an additional 5% of merchandise sales.

John Cena’s Endorsement and Investments

John Cena’s immense success and huge fan following helped him get endorsement deals with the top brands from Gold Gym, Capri Sun, Fruity Pebbles, Gillette, and more. Other than these brands, he also endorses Subway, Honda, and some energy drinks.

John Cena's Charity and Foundation Work

John Cena is known as a superhero for his incredible record of granting wishes. He has granted over 650 wishes for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

In addition to his work with Make-a-Wish, Cena has also contributed $1 million to Black Lives Matter foundations and supports various causes such as breast cancer patients and children suffering from other deadly diseases.

John Cena’s Real Estate

In 2005, it was reported that John Cena owned a property in Land O' Lakes, Tampa, Florida which spanned more than 10,000 square feet. He had purchased it for $525,000. Presently, the land is valued around $4 million. Apart from this, he also has a mansion in San Diego.

John Cena Movies and TV Shows

John Cena made his Hollywood debut in 2006 with the movie The Marine. In the movie, he played the character of a retired marine who rescues his kidnapped wife. He has also appeared in other popular movies like Fast and Furious X, DC Suicide Squad, and many more.

1. The Marine (2006) 2. 12 Rounds (2009) 3. Legendary (2010) 4. Fred: The Movie (2010) 5. Trainwreck (2015) 6. Sisters (2015) 7. Daddy's Home (2015) - Cameo 8. The Wall (2017) 9. Surf's Up 2: WaveMania (2017) - Voice 10. Ferdinand (2017) - Voice 11. Daddy's Home 2 (2017) 12. Blockers (2018) 13. Bumblebee (2018) 14. Playing with Fire (2019) 15. Dolittle (2020) 16. F9 (2021) 17. The Suicide Squad (2021) 18. Fast X (2023) 19. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) - Voice

