Did John Cena really serve in the US military? Exploring the WWE Superstar’s connection to the Marine Corps

John Cena is unarguably one of the best WWE superstars of all time. He has captured the WWE championship 16 times in his career. He has a massive fan base amongst younger fans of WWE.

Currently, John Cena is pursuing his full-time career as a Hollywood actor, he has performed in multiple global hits from Fast and Furious to The Suicide Squad and more.

John Cena has a popular gimmick inspired by the armed forces of the United States of America, where he uses a military salute at his entrance. Cena has numerous times shared his love and respect for the armed forces of his country.

Fans often think John Cena was in the military due to the nature of his gimmick. And the answer to the question is John Cena was never in the military.

However, he wanted to join the armed forces of the United States of America and serve his country before he started his journey to become a professional wrestler.

John Cena started his acting career in 2006 in Hollywood with a military-themed movie called Marine, where John Cena’s character was a former Marine who went on a mission to find his kidnapped wife.

John Cena’s WWE return

John Cena recently made his return to WWE in 2023 at WrestleMania 39 and wrestled a match against Austin Theory for the United States Championship and lost the match against him. Later in the year, John Cena made his return to WWE in September.

Mr.Never.Give.Up referred to his SmackDown run as his last run of his career. John Cena hinted that he is nearing the end of his professional wrestling career soon.

The former world champion quickly started feuding with The Bloodline. John Cena wrestled a match against Roman Reigns at the Summer Slam 2021.

Cena started his feud against the stable of Roman Reigns: The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso).

John Cena was later joined by Megastar LA Knight, and LA Knight was booked to face The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso) at the Fastlane 2023 pay-per-view.

Cena and Knight emerged victorious against the Bloodline. Later, John Cena even performed at an Indian live event called Superstar Spectacle.

John Cena was later booked to face Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023. Solo Sikoa manhandled John Cena and defeated him. The match against Solo Sikoa was the last match of John Cena in 2023.

According to some reports, John Cena is expected to make his return to WWE near road to WrestleMania 40, and he could either face Solo Sikoa or Logan Paul and WrestleMania 40

