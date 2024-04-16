WATCH: After Last Year’s Lakers Gig, K-Pop Group Le Sserafim Replicates Stephen Curry’s Celebration Moves

The NBA has a worldwide audience hooked to the roster for their favorite teams and the league has a large following of what is happening around the basketball court as well.

Similarly, a video shared by the official X account of the NBA got the fans from two universes united. The tweet showed the Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s celebration being mimicked by none other than the Korean Pop or K-Pop girl group Le Sserafim’s members.

Kim Chaewon, one of the members of the pop group, was seen following Curry’s celebration step by step.

However, this was not the first time the Le Sserifim girl gang was seen around the basketball game. They made a notable appearance at the highly anticipated Lakers vs Clippers game, showcasing their strong connection to the NBA.

Their presence coincided with the Lakers' triumph, breaking an 11-game losing streak against their local rivals, marking a positive turn of events. Notably, during the game, the Lakers dancers even performed one of the K-Pop group's songs, "ANTIFRAGILE," further to take the hype to a whole new level.

Le Sserafim has a collaboration with NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Source Music, a South Korean entertainment company, have teamed up for a program called 'Friends of the NBA' in Asia. As part of this program, the popular all-girl K-pop group Le Sserafim will be involved in various activities at NBA games and events, creating special content and taking part in promotions for the NBA.

The group shared their excitement about working with the NBA and attending live games. This collaboration aims to engage fans in new and creative ways, as it brings together the worlds of K-pop and basketball.

