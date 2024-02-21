Most F1 Wins - List of Drivers with Most F1 Wins

Formula 1 racing has always been the pinnacle of motorsport, at the forefront of this high-speed arena are legends like Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, and more, whose victories have not just defined their careers but have also set benchmarks for excellence in F1.

Most F1 Wins

The journey to becoming the driver with the most F1 wins is fraught with challenges, requiring not just exceptional driving skills but also a team capable of providing a car that can compete at the highest level.

This elite group of drivers, with Lewis Hamilton at the helm, has not just surpassed records; they have redefined what it means to be a champion in Formula 1. Here's a list oll F1 GP winners:

Rank Country F1 Driver Number of Wins First Win 1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 103 2007 Canadian Grand Prix 2 Germany Michael Schumacher 91 1992 Belgian Grand Prix 3 Netherlands Max Verstappen 54 2016 Spanish Grand Prix 4 Germany Sebastian Vettel 53 2008 Italian Grand Prix 5 France Alain Prost 51 1981 French Grand Prix 6 Brazil Ayrton Senna 41 1985 Portuguese Grand Prix 7 Spain Fernando Alonso 32 2003 Hungarian Grand Prix 8 United Kingdom Nigel Mansell 31 1985 European Grand Prix 9 United Kingdom Jackie Stewart 27 1965 Italian Grand Prix 10 United Kingdom Jim Clark 25 1962 Belgian Grand Prix 11 Austria Niki Lauda 25 1974 Spanish Grand Prix 12 Argentina Juan Manuel Fangio 24 1950 Monaco Grand Prix 13 Brazil Nelson Piquet 23 1980 United States Grand Prix West 14 Germany Nico Rosberg 23 2012 Chinese Grand Prix 15 United Kingdom Damon Hill 22 1993 Hungarian Grand Prix 16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 21 2003 Malaysian Grand Prix 17 Finland Mika Hakkinen 20 1997 European Grand Prix 18 United Kingdom Stirling Moss 16 1955 British Grand Prix 19 United Kingdom Jenson Button 15 2006 Hungarian Grand Prix 20 Australia Jack Brabham 14 1959 Monaco Grand Prix 20 United Kingdom Graham Hill 14 1962 Dutch Grand Prix 20 Brazil Emerson Fittipaldi 14 1970 United States Grand Prix 23 Italy Alberto Ascari 13 1951 German Grand Prix 23 United Kingdom David Coulthard 13 1995 Portuguese Grand Prix 23 United States Mario Andretti 12 1971 South African Grand Prix 26 Argentina Carlos Reutemann 12 1974 South African Grand Prix 26 Australia Alan Jones 12 1977 Austrian Grand Prix 28 Canada Jacques Villeneuve 11 1996 European Grand Prix 28 Brazil Rubens Barrichello 11 2000 German Grand Prix 28 Brazil Felipe Massa 11 2006 Turkish Grand Prix 31 Sweden Ronnie Peterson 10 1973 French Grand Prix 31 South Africa Jody Scheckter 10 1974 Swedish Grand Prix 31 United Kingdom James Hunt 10 1975 Dutch Grand Prix 31 Austria Gerhard Berger 10 1986 Mexican Grand Prix 31 Finland Valtteri Bottas 10 2017 Russian Grand Prix 36 Australia Mark Webber 9 2009 German Grand Prix 37 New Zealand Denny Hulme 8 1967 Monaco Grand Prix 37 Belgium Jacky Ickx 8 1968 French Grand Prix 37 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 8 2014 Canadian Grand Prix 42 France René Arnoux 7 1980 Brazilian Grand Prix 42 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 7 2001 Italian Grand Prix 44 United Kingdom Tony Brooks 6 1957 British Grand Prix 44 United Kingdom John Surtees 6 1963 German Grand Prix 44 Austria Jochen Rindt 6 1969 United States Grand Prix 44 France Jacques Laffite 6 1977 Swedish Grand Prix 44 Canada Gilles Villeneuve 6 1978 Canadian Grand Prix 44 Italy Riccardo Patrese 6 1982 Monaco Grand Prix 44 Germany Ralf Schumacher 6 2001 San Marino Grand Prix 44 Mexico Sergio Perez 6 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix 52 Switzerland Clay Regazzoni 5 1970 Italian Grand Prix 52 United Kingdom John Watson 5 1976 Austrian Grand Prix 52 Monaco Charles Leclerc 5 2019 Belgian Grand Prix 52 Finland Keke Rosberg 5 1982 Swiss Grand Prix 52 Italy Michele Alboreto 5 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix 52 Italy Giuseppe Farina 5 1950 British Grand Prix 57 New Zealand Bruce McLaren 4 1959 United States Grand Prix 57 United States Dan Gurney 4 1962 French Grand Prix 57 United Kingdom Eddie Irvine 4 1999 Australian Grand Prix 60 United Kingdom Mike Hawthorn 3 1953 French Grand Prix 60 United Kingdom Peter Collins 3 1956 Belgian Grand Prix 60 United States Phil Hill 3 1960 Italian Grand Prix 60 France Didier Pironi 3 1980 Belgian Grand Prix 60 Belgium Thierry Boutsen 3 1989 Canadian Grand Prix 60 United Kingdom Johnny Herbert 3 1995 British Grand Prix 60 Germany Heinz-Harald Frentzen 3 1997 San Marino Grand Prix 60 Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 3 2003 Brazilian Grand Prix 68 Argentina José Froilán González 2 1951 British Grand Prix 68 United States Bill Vukovich 2 1953 Indianapolis 500 68 France Maurice Trintignant 2 1955 Monaco Grand Prix 68 Germany Wolfgang von Trips 2 1961 Dutch Grand Prix 68 Mexico Pedro Rodríguez 2 1967 South African Grand Prix 68 Switzerland Jo Siffert 2 1968 British Grand Prix 68 United States Peter Revson 2 1973 British Grand Prix 68 France Patrick Depailler 2 1978 Monaco Grand Prix 68 France Jean-Pierre Jabouille 2 1979 French Grand Prix 68 France Patrick Tambay 2 1982 German Grand Prix 68 Italy Elio de Angelis 2 1982 Austrian Grand Prix 68 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr 2 2022 British Grand Prix 80 United States Johnnie Parsons 1 1950 Indianapolis 500 80 United States Lee Wallard 1 1951 Indianapolis 500 80 Italy Luigi Fagioli 1 1951 French Grand Prix 80 Italy Piero Taruffi 1 1952 Swiss Grand Prix 80 United States Troy Ruttman 1 1952 Indianapolis 500 80 United States Bob Sweikert 1 1955 Indianapolis 500 80 Italy Luigi Musso 1 1956 Argentine Grand Prix 80 United States Pat Flaherty 1 1956 Indianapolis 500 80 United States Sam Hanks 1 1957 Indianapolis 500 80 United States Jimmy Bryan 1 1958 Indianapolis 500 80 United States Rodger Ward 1 1959 Indianapolis 500 80 Sweden Joakim Bonnier 1 1959 Dutch Grand Prix 80 United States Jim Rathmann 1 1960 Indianapolis 500 80 Italy Giancarlo Baghetti 1 1961 French Grand Prix 80 United Kingdom Innes Ireland 1 1961 United States Grand Prix 80 Italy Lorenzo Bandini 1 1964 Austrian Grand Prix 80 United States Richie Ginther 1 1965 Mexican Grand Prix 80 Italy Ludovico Scarfiotti 1 1966 Italian Grand Prix 80 United Kingdom Peter Gethin 1 1971 Italian Grand Prix 80 France François Cevert 1 1971 United States Grand Prix 80 France Jean-Pierre Beltoise 1 1972 Monaco Grand Prix 80 Brazil José Carlos Pace 1 1975 Brazilian Grand Prix 80 Germany Jochen Mass 1 1975 Spanish Grand Prix 80 Italy Vittorio Brambilla 1 1975 Austrian Grand Prix 80 Sweden Gunnar Nilsson 1 1977 Belgian Grand Prix 80 Italy Alessandro Nannini 1 1989 Japanese Grand Prix 80 France Jean Alesi 1 1995 Canadian Grand Prix 80 France Olivier Panis 1 1996 Monaco Grand Prix 80 Italy Jarno Trulli 1 2004 Monaco Grand Prix 80 Finland Heikki Kovalainen 1 2008 Hungarian Grand Prix 80 Venezuela Pastor Maldonado 1 2012 Spanish Grand Prix 80 Poland Robert Kubica 1 2008 Canadian Grand Prix 80 France Pierre Gasly 1 2020 Italian Grand Prix 80 France Esteban Ocon 1 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix 80 United Kingdom George Russell 1 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

The evolution of F1 has seen many legends come and go, but the quest for victory remains unchanged.

Advertisement

It's a sport where every lap, every turn, can be the difference between immortality and obscurity.

The stories of Hamilton, Schumacher, Verstappen and Vettel are not just about the races they've won but about the indomitable spirit they represent.