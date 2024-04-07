Max Verstappen’s Win At Japanese GP Sparked By GF Kelly Piquet’s Daughter; Says Didn’t Want Her To Feel She ‘Brings Bad Luck’

Max Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix convincingly, despite previous worries about Red Bull Racing's race performance and Ferrari's, which appeared to be extremely strong based on the long runs. Verstappen's fiancée Kelly Piquet and daughter Penelope cheered him on during the podium ceremony.

Kelly attended the Australian Grand Prix with her daughter Penelope, however, the race ended in heartbreak owing to Verstappen's early withdrawal. On Sunday in Japan, Penelope was finally allowed to cheer Max on, and she did so loudly.

Max Verstappen doesn’t want Penelope to feel like she brings ‘bad luck’

Penelope, Kelly Piquet's daughter, excitedly congratulated Max Verstappen on the podium following his decisive victory in the Japanese Grand Prix. He explains why he is so relieved that nothing occurred today after Penelope watched his failure in Melbourne.

There was some wonderful footage of Penelope at the Australian Grand Prix, standing by Verstappen's Formula One car in Red Bull Racing's garage before to the race. However, the race was cut short after only a few circuits when the RB20's rear brake caught fire, forcing the driver to retire.

Verstappen explains why he is overjoyed that things went so well this time around. Max while talking to Viaplay said, “She (Penelope) asked me ‘why did you retire?’ in Australia and I said ‘Well, the car was on fire! I think Kelly is glad nothing happened today, otherwise, she (Penelope) might feel as if she brings bad luck."

Max and Penelope frequently thrill fans with intriguing situations during the current world champion's online racing simulation sessions. While Max Verstappen is enjoying the excitement of his thrilling meeting at the Japanese Grand Prix, he is already looking forward to the sixth stage of the current season. He expects a demanding schedule for the Chinese Grand Prix weekend, which will include a Sprint format and only one practice session to prepare for the race. Verstappen shares his interest and enthusiasm about this unusual configuration.

Throughout the 2024 Formula One season, the 26-year-old driver has shown outstanding competence and consistency. Verstappen has been spotless save for an incident in Australia that was not his fault. Following his triumph in Japan, he has taken a commanding lead over his competition. As a consequence, everyone will be watching him during the tournament in Shanghai, keen to see how he does.