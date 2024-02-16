Unsurprised Max Verstappen Reacts to Lewis Hamilton’s ‘Awkward’ Ferrari Switch

Max Verstappen has offered his perspective on Lewis Hamilton's seismic shift to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

This development, described as "one of the hardest decisions" by Hamilton himself, ends a significant chapter with Mercedes, where he has clinched six of his seven world titles since joining the team in 2013​​.

Verstappen, whose rivalry with Hamilton has defined recent F1 seasons, has finally publicly commented on the specifics of Hamilton's switch.

Max Verstappen reacts to Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari shift

Verstappen, speaking at Red Bull's 2024 F1 car launch, shed light on his perspective regarding Hamilton's decision to leave Mercedes after a legendary 12-year stint, during which he clinched six world titles.

The announcement has sparked a flurry of speculation and intrigue, particularly concerning its timing and the potential ramifications for both Hamilton and the Mercedes team.

Verstappen expressed his views with a mix of anticipation and respect. "I think at the end of the day, seeing him go to Ferrari is not a surprise. If that’s your goal as a kid or your dream, then you go right," Verstappen noted.

However, Verstappen also pointed out the "awkward" timing of the announcement, saying, "The only thing for me was I think that it was a little bit leaked of course and then they had to announce it. Because to announce something that big that early in the season – for sure for the rest of the year [it] is a bit awkward even though you have had a lot of success together as a team, you can’t be included in everything anymore. But for him going to Ferrari? It’s not shocking.”

The early reveal of Hamilton's departure inevitably leads to a shift in internal team interactions, especially concerning sensitive information and strategic planning.

"For sure he [Lewis] has a great relationship with everyone [at Mercedes] and Toto, but Toto knows and Toto will tell him at some point ‘we’ve had a lot of success, but you can’t be part of meetings anymore. That’s normal in F1 but it’s probably a bit weird. But you are professional enough to deal with that," Verstappen remarked, underlining the professional but peculiar situation Hamilton finds himself in as he navigates his final year with Mercedes.

Verstappen continued, "At the end of the day, I think you are professional enough to just deal with what you have. It’s not like they are suddenly enemies or whatever, he has achieved so many great things at that whole team, they’re still behind him, but after a point you know that you can’t share certain stuff. But once he’s sitting in the car, they will still go flat out for him to try and win races as well.”

Verstappen concluded by dismissing the idea of him joining Ferrari anytime soon, saying, "My dream is to win races. I have a lot of respect for the brand Ferrari and of course I hope to see a lot of different teams competing for wins. But at the moment I’m very happy where I’m at so I don’t see myself leaving at the moment.”

Verstappen's comments offer a glimpse into the mindset of a top competitor, one who respects the achievements and ambitions of his peers while staying firmly rooted in his own journey with Red Bull.

But who will fill the considerable void left by the seven-time world champion at Mercedes?

Who may replace Lewis Hamilton?

The search for Hamilton's successor brings us to a rising star within the Mercedes junior program, Kimi Antonelli, whose early career comparisons to Max Verstappen signal a bright future for the team.

At just 17 years old, Kimi Antonelli is already turning heads in the motorsport world. His leap from karting to potentially racing in Formula 2 this year, skipping the F3 tier entirely, reflects his exceptional talent.

Antonelli's performance during a private test day in an F3 car has drawn comparisons to Verstappen's early days, with motorsport insiders praising his natural ability and potential.

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok's remarks about Antonelli's prowess further fuel the anticipation, "From everything I hear of Antonelli, he's pretty damn special."

With Lewis Hamilton's era at Mercedes drawing to a close, the team stands at a crossroads.

The consideration of Kimi Antonelli for the coveted seat alongside the likes of established talents such as Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon signals a daring and forward-thinking strategy from Toto Wolff and the Mercedes team.

