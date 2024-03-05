‘Father Can You Fight Like Islam Makhachev?’: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Son Compares Him With UFC Lightweight Champion

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best UFC fighters of all time. Khabib Nurmagomedov retired undefeated in the prime of his career as UFC lightweight champion in year 2021 after his father's death.



The very next year, in 2022, teammate and childhood friend of Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC lightweight fighter Islam Makhachev, defeated Charles Oliviera for the UFC lightweight championship.

Islam Makhachev then defeated former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Now, Islam Makhachev is not only the UFC lightweight champion but also the number one pound-for-pound ranked fighter.



Recently, while interviewing at Miftaah Institute, When asked if his son would follow in his footsteps, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that his son compares him with Islam Makhachev.

"My son is starting to ask me a lot of questions because when I retired, he was only three years old, and he didn't understand anything. A couple of weeks ago, he asked me, 'Dad, can you fight like Islam Makhachev? ' I was like, 'Why do you ask?' and he said, 'Because I've never seen you fight like him.' When I left, he was just a kid, but now he's starting to ask me everything, and so far, I don't know what to do.” Khabib Nurmagomedov expressed

Khabib even expressed he does not want his son to become a professional athlete and wants him to live his life as a normal human being because, according to him, professional athletes are not normal humans. But he would never stop his son from following his passion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC career recap

Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as the most dominating champion in the history of UFC; some believe he barely lost a round in his career. Khabib retired undefeated with an impressive record of 29 wins and no losses in his professional mixed martial career.

Khabib grabbed major eyeballs when he feuded with Conor McGregor. The feud is still considered one of the most high-voltage grudge rivalries in the sport's history, and it attracted a new fan base to the UFC.

1. UFC on FX: Guillard vs. Miller - Jan. 20, 2012

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Kamal Shalorus

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:08

2. UFC 148: Silva vs. Sonnen 2 - Jul. 07, 2012

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Gleison Tibau

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC on FX: Belfort vs. Bisping - Jan. 19, 2013

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Thiago Tavares

- Method: KO/TKO (Elbows)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:55

4. UFC 160: Velasquez vs. Silva 2 - May. 25, 2013

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Abel Trujillo

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

5. UFC 165: Jones vs. Gustafsson - Sep. 21, 2013

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Pat Healy

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

6. UFC on FOX: Werdum vs. Browne - Apr. 19, 2014

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

7. UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs. Evans - Apr. 16, 2016

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Darrell Horcher

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:38

8. UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor - Nov. 12, 2016

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Michael Johnson

- Method: SUB (Kimura)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:31

9. UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm - Dec. 30, 2017

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

10. UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta - Apr. 7, 2018

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 5

- Time: 5:00

11. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor - Oct. 6, 2018

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 3:03

12. UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier - Sep. 7, 2019

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:06

13. UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje - Oct. 24, 2020

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

- Method: SUB (Triangle Choke)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:34

