Conor McGregor Set To Make History As UFC Plan To Introduce Brand New Weight Division

The Notorious Conor McGregor is widely regarded as the face of UFC, Conor McGregor is best known for his thrash talking skills and his extraordinary talent to back it up then. McGregor's mixed martial resume is one of the greatest of all time.



He managed to become a two-division champion in Cage Warriors, then he became the only UFC fighter to capture UFC championships in two weight classes lightweight and featherweight at the same time.



Conor McGregor is the only UFC fighter who has a KO win three weight classes in UFC, featherweight division, lightweight division, and welterweight division.

Conor McGregor is set to make his return to the UFC octagon this year in 2024, he was out of action after a brutal leg injury back in 2021.

According to previous reports and rumors UFC is aiming to do something big focusing on Conor McGregor’s return. There were some whispers that UFC would introduce a new weight class that may fall between the lightweight (155 ) and welterweight divisions (185 ) the weight class could be 165 pounds.

Rumors even expressed the match between Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler could determine the UFC champion of the new weight class.

Recently UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev talked about the new 165 weight class he expressed his views on the rumor, “ It’s not a rumour, I’m hearing that it's already for sure, as far as I know. I’ve heard that they have the UFC already identified something there.”

Conor McGregor's UFC record

Conor McGregor is an unexceptional combat superstar he is undoubtedly one the greatest of all times. He is best known for his time UFC run, he is the most followed and highest-paid UFC fighter. McGregor has the most pay-per-view sales in the history of UFC.



1. UFC on FUEL TV: Mousasi vs Latifi - Apr. 06, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Marcus Brimage

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:07

2. UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen - Aug. 17, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Brandao - Jul. 19, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Diego Brandao

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:05

4. UFC 178: Johnson vs Cariaso - Sep. 27, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

5. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Siver - Jan. 18, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dennis Siver

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:54

6. UFC 189: Mendes vs McGregor - Jul. 11, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Chad Mendes

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:57

7. UFC 194: Aldo vs McGregor - Dec. 12, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:13

8. UFC 196: McGregor vs Diaz - Mar. 05, 2016

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:12

9. UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 - Aug. 20, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: M-DEC (Majority Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

10. UFC 205: Alvarez vs McGregor - Nov. 12, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:04

11. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor - Oct. 06, 2018

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 3:03

12. UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy - Jan. 18, 2020

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:40

13. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor - Jan. 23, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:32

14. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 5:00