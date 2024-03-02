Khabib Nurmagomedov Picks THIS Athlete As ‘Best NBA Player’ and IT’S NOT LeBron James; DEETS

Khabib Nurmagomedov is among the most popular UFC mixed martial arts fighters ever. He is widely regarded as one of the most dominating fighters of all time in UFC history. Khabib Nurmagomedov is now enjoying his retirement and has no plans as of now to make his return to UFC octagon.



Recently, Khabib Nurmagomedov went to watch an NBA match between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.



Former UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov posted a picture of his favorite player and claimed he is one of the best NBA players of all time.



“It’s a different experience to watch live one of the best NBA players in the world. Thanks, Toronto Raptors for the invitation to NBA, Toronto Raptors, and Golden State Warriors.” Khabib Nurmagomedov expressed his views on Steph Curry and claimed he is one of the best NBA players in the world.

Golden State Warriors claimed victory over Toronto Raptors defeating them in their hometown Toronto. After the match ended, Steph Curry showcased the love for UFC legend Khabib and posed with him and resented him with the jersey he wore with his signature on it.



Khabib posted the picture on his Twitter X with a quote, “With legend Stephen Curry”

Khabib Nurmagomedov confused over UFC booking fights

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been completely out of the mixed martial arts business but still, he shares his love for it, and his teammate and best friend Islam Makhachev. Islam is the current UFC lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number-one fighter in the UFC.

During an interview while asked questions about UFC 300, event Khabib Nurmagomedov expressed his views and confusion over UFC bookings fights.

“All respect for Max Holloway, but I don’t know, and I don’t understand why UFC make this fight, Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway It makes no sense my opinion.” Khabib expressed his views on Max vs Justin fight.

“In my opinion, Holloway is supposed to fight with Topuria next, maybe in September. Justin Gaethje is supposed to fight with Islam in May or June, and Tsarukyan vs. Oliveira, they fight in April. Whoever wins that, is the winner of Islam vs. Justin Gaethje." Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals his fight bookings.

The Eagle raises questions over the lack of competition for newly crowned UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and expresses, “Now, Topuria will fight with who? Movsar is the best option. I don’t know if Dana White will give him.

“ In my opinion, he deserves this. I don’t understand. It makes no sense why they don’t give Islam Justin Gaethje, why they make him fight vs. Holloway.” Khabib concluded.

