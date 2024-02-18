Five Greatest WWE Elimination Chamber Moments of All Time

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is only a few days away and WWE fans are highly anticipated to catch glimpses of their favorite superstars in action.

This will mark the first WWE event which will be held in Australia after the 2018 WWE Super Show-Down pay-per-view event. The Women’s World Champion, ‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley, will defend her title against ‘the Irresistible Force’ Nia Jax in front of her native Australian crowd in Perth.

Elimination Chamber is one of the major annual pay-per-view events that WWE hosts every year. This year will be the 14th anniversary of the Elimination Chamber event. WWE majorly hosts two Elimination Chamber matches one for men and one for women.

The Elimination Chamber has long been a stage for unforgettable moments in WWE history. From shattering the plexiglass to high-flying action, WWE fans have witnessed some of the most electrifying action and high drama in the Elimination Chamber.

In this particular article, we will deep delve into the amazing history of Elimination Chamber matches and will look at the top five greatest moments we saw inside the Elimination Chamber cage.

Top 5 Elimination Chamber moments

5. Brogue Kick’ed: Elimination Chamber 2014

WWE Elimination Chamber 2014 was one of the best Elimination Chamber matches in terms of the fierce battles and the likes of Sheamus, and John Cena engaging in a grueling battle to grab their hands on the WWE Heavyweight Title and the invasion from the Wyatt Family along with Kane’s interference.

The best moment from that match was when the defending WWE World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton was locked in the pod and instigated Sheamus to fight him.

Sheamus went a few steps back and delivered his signature Brogue Kick through the pod with precise accuracy, connecting the kick to Orton’s jaw. The Brogue kick shattered the plexiglass. Sheamus wasted no time and drove Orton’s face first twice towards the steel cage.

4. Shocking Invasion: Elimination Chamber 2010

During the 2010 Elimination Chamber match, The Undertaker walked in as the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion to defend his title against Chris Jericho, John Morrison, R-Truth, CM Punk, and Rey Mysterio.

In one of the most shocking moments, Shawn Michaels invaded the Chamber cage and in a twist of events, delivered his signature ‘sweet chin music’ to The Undertaker. Jericho took full advantage and became the new World Heavyweight Champion. The fans were left in shock as it was the first time the Chamber had been invaded.

The invasion later planted seeds for Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker match at WrestleMania 26.

3. ‘Blissed’ victory: Eimition Chamber 2018

History was made at the 2018 Elimination Chamber, as we saw the first-ever Elimination Chamber Match featuring female Superstars Sasha Banks, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Mandy Rose, Bayley, and Sonya Deville.

All the superstars had a hard time inside the Chamber as they had the opportunity to grab the coveted belt. In one of the shocking moments, Sasha Banks turned her back on her friend Bayley and kicked her from the top of the pod.

In the final stages of the match, Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss pursued the title, but Alexa Bliss delivered the final blow to retain the title.

2. The devastating F5: Eimination Chamber 2022

Brock Lesnar’s physical attributes and aggressive wrestling style make him one of the most intimidating WWE superstars of all time.

Numerous WWE Superstars have gotten on the end of Lesnar’s signature F5, but we witnessed one of the best F5s at Elimination Chamber 2022 where Lesnar captured the WWE championship.

At the Elimination Chamber 2022 match, Brock Lesnar eliminated AJ Styles and Seth Rollins quickly and the showdown was now between ‘The Beast Incarnate’ and Austin Theory.

Theory looked to escape by climbing up the steel structure, but he was quickly chased down by Lesnar, who banged his head against the plexiglass numerous times and later did the unthinkable by delivering the F5 to Theory from the top of the pod.

The latter fell feet first to the ground and Lesnar secured his seventh WWE Championship by pinning him.

1. High-Flying Morrison: Elimination Chamber 2011

John Morrison’s extreme athleticism and risk-taking jumps gave him the spotlight throughout his WWE career. The 2011 Elimination Chamber main event between Randy Orton, CM Punk, Sheamus, John Cena, John Morrison, and R-Truth was for a spot in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania XXVII.

Sheamus was kicked down to the ring by Morrison who was on the top of the pod. Morrison climbed to the top of the steel cage structure and jumped from almost 16 feet onto Sheamus, leading to a pinfall, resulting in Sheamus being eliminated from the match. This moment sent shockwaves across the WWE fans worldwide.

Where can I stream WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 online in India?

WWE is set to host their 14th edition of the Elimination Chamber event, this year. WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 will take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Optus Stadium Burswood, Western Australia, Australia.



The match card is stacked with superstars like Logan Paul, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and many more.



Fans in India can watch Elimination Chamber 2024 exclusively on Sony Sports Network on February 24, from 2:30 PM IST onwards.

