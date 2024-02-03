‘Cody Got CM Punked’: Cody Rhodes Shocks WWE Universe by Backing Out of Roman Reigns Match at WrestleMania 40 for the Rock

In the latest SmackDown episode, there was a big change in the WWE scene. Cody Rhodes, also known as the American Nightmare, was scheduled to go head-to-head with Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief. He even teased that he would reveal whether he will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 or not.

Towards the end of SmackDown, Roman Reigns made his way to the ring and took some jabs at Seth Rollins, the WWE Heavyweight Champion, and Cody Rhodes.

However, the American Nightmare interrupted Roman Reigns and emphasized the importance of finishing his own story. But he surprised everyone by announcing that he will not conclude his story at this year's WrestleMania.

There is someone else who knows Roman Reigns better than Cody Rhodes. Just as the electric music starts playing, The Rock makes his grand entrance. Cody Rhodes gracefully exits the ring after exchanging a handshake with The Rock, solidifying the fact that The Rock will be going head-to-head with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

SmackDown went off the air with Roman Reigns and The Rock locking eyes, causing the crowd to erupt in excitement, shouting "This is awesome!"

Fans are now expressing their different views on Cody Rhodes going away and The Rock stepping in to replace him at the WrestleMania 40 main event.

Some fans are even comparing Cody Rhodes’s situation with CM Punk's situation back when The Rock replaced him at the WrestleMania 28 main event which later led to backstage tension and CM Punk left WWE.

A fan by the username Cr7 Husbulla expressed on Twitter X, “Oh no, plz don’t tell me Cody got CM Punked, This is just like Rock and Cena all over again.”



Another fan reacted, “Rock said stories over lil bro.”



“I’m honestly 100% down for Roman v Rock at Mania. It just can’t be for the title man. That’s such a slap in the face to the locker room that’s there all year,”another fan reacted.



Major championship match announced for WrestleMania 40

The Road to WrestleMania 40 has officially begun, as The Rock and Roman Reigns finally go head-to-head, shaking up the WWE once more.

The latest episode of SmackDown, which kicked off the Road to WrestleMania 40, has now secured its place as one of the greatest SmackDowns after the Royal Rumble.

During the women's Royal Rumble in 2024, Bayley was about to reveal her WrestleMania 40 choice. However, on SmackDown, she overheard IYO Sky and The Kabuki Warriors plotting to betray her.

Bayley didn't hold back when she confronted IYO Sky and The Kabuki Warriors for their sneaky behavior. She wasn't about to let them get away with it, so she grabbed an iron rod and fought back against The Kabuki Warriors.

With determination in her eyes, she declared, "IYO, get ready because I'm coming for you at WrestleMania 40!" WWE wasted no time and quickly announced the match between IYO Sky and Bayley as the first one for WrestleMania 40.

