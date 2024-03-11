Former Australian player Brad Hogg believes Hardik Pandya is not ‘that big a loss’ for Guj

Hardik Pandya will be rejoining Mumbai Indians for the 17th season of Indian Premier League, as he will replace Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Mumbai-based franchise. After spending two years with Gujarat Titans, Hardik is all set to return to the team he made his IPL debut for.

However, Mumbai’s decision to change the captain wasn’t taken well by the fans who seemed quite unhappy. Not just the fans but many cricket experts also believed that no one can take away the credit for the achievement Rohit has brought to the team.

In a recent conversation on his YouTube channel, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg commented on how Hardik’s transfer to Mumbai from Gujarat can impact both teams. However, as per Hogg, Pandya’s absence won’t cause much trouble to the Titans, who according to him are ‘better off’ without him.

"I don't think Hardik Pandya is that big a loss really (for GT). Yes, he is a quality all-rounder in the middle order, but they can cover it. They have got really good bowling depth there. He was batting in the top order, but I don't think he was best suited there, so Gujarat Titans are better off without him," Hogg said in the latest video posted on his Youtube channel.

Hogg further added, “Mumbai are better off having an Indian All-rounder batting in the lower middle order and I think that's where Hardik will bat. I think we will see Hardik back at his best with Mumbai Indians.”

Hardik started his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians in 2015 when he made his debut against Chennai Super Kings. After 7 years of playing for the Mumbai franchise, he shifted to Gujarat Titans to lead them in their debut season, in 2022 and also led the Titans to their first-ever IPL title in their debut season only.

Further continuing his success story with the Titans, Pandya took them to their second consecutive final in 2023. However, the game didn’t result in a victory for the defending champions as MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings beat them by 5 wickets in a thrilling clash.

