Fans Start Meme Fest as Sunrisers Hyderabad score highest total in IPL history; smash 277 against Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad wreaked havoc against Mumbai Indians, on Wednesday as they registered the highest-ever total in the history of IPL after scoring 277/3 in 20 overs. Their innings included 19 fours and 18 sixes.

The ruthless attack started with Australian opener Travis Head, who was soon supported by the young Indian star Abhishek Sharma. Head became the fastest SRH batter to score a half-century as he brought it up in just 18 balls. However, his record was broken as quickly as it came up by Abhishek Sharma, who scored his half-century in a mere 16 balls.

Head departed after scoring 62 runs off just 24 balls, with 9 fours and 3 sixes while Abhishek put up 63 runs on the board off just 23 balls, with 3 fours and 7 sixes. Head and Sharma’s attacks were carried forward by Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen who didn’t let the intent and momentum die.

Klaseen too came out all guns blazing, just like he did in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Scoring an unbeaten 80 runs off just 24 balls, Klaseen smashed 7 sixes and 4 fours helping Hyderabad empower their total to 277, the highest-ever in IPL history.

Fans are all over social media, reacting to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s total domination over Mumbai Indians. A lot of memes have been made lauding SRH. Here are some of them:

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians will be looking forward to chasing the massive total down, which is quite a difficult job but given their experienced batting lineup, anything is possible.

Indians are being lead by Hardik Pandya this year, after the decision taken by MI management to remove Rohit Sharma from captaincy and hand it over to Pandya. Earlier, in December, Pandya was brought back from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal.

Pandya had moved to Gujarat Titans in 2022, during its inaugural year, and led them to their maiden IPL title in their debut season only. He then led the Titans to their second consecutive final in 2023, which they however lost to Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan poses with KKR vice-captain Nitish Rana and his wife Saachi Marwah Rana; check out INSIDE PICS