WATCH: Here’s How Hardik Pandya Reacted When Asked About the Captaincy Clause in Mumbai Indians’ Contract

Hardik Pandya is all set to lead the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in the 17th season of the Indian Premier League. Returning to Mumbai, after a successful two seasons with Gujarat Titans, Hardik will be looking forward to bringing his A-game again and ending the season on a successful note.

However, there has been a lot of controversy around Hardik's return to Mumbai and his appointment as the captain of the franchise, which also resulted in Rohit's removal from the leading position after 10 years. Both MI and Rohit fans didn't take the decision positively, as they wanted Rohit to continue leading the team.

It was also reported that the contract which brought Hardik back to Mumbai had a 'captaincy clause', which meant that the former Gujarat Titans captain would be given the captaincy role on returning to the franchise.

Hardik Pandya reacts to ‘captaincy clause’ question

Hardik has now joined Mumbai's pre-season IPL campaign and was a part of a press conference along with Mumbai's head coach Mark Boucher. In the conference, Pandya was asked about the reported captaincy clause in his contract. However, the skipper remained quiet, and the official asked the reporter to ask the next question.

Advertisement

Check the reaction of Hardik here:

ALSO READ: ‘A Ride No One Will Forget’: Hardik Pandya Roars Ahead of Starting Captaincy Journey for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024

Head coach Mark Boucher was also asked the reason behind the removal of Rohit from Mumbai Indians' captaincy by a reporter. Boucher, too, like Hardik, remained tight-lipped about the question and didn't respond.

Hardik Pandya started his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and continued with them for 7 years before transferring to Gujarat Titans as their captain in 2022. Leading the Titans in their debut season, Pandya was able to win them their maiden IPL title that year. He also led the Titans to their second consecutive IPL final in 2023, which they, however, lost to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets.

In December 2023, Mumbai Indians announced Hardik's return to the franchise, and a few days later, it was declared that he would be leading the side in IPL 2024. This brought an end to Rohit's 10-year captaincy journey with Mumbai Indians, in which he brought the team 5 IPL titles - the highest by any team, a record shared between Mumbai and Chennai.

ALSO READ: Former Australian player Brad Hogg believes Hardik Pandya is not ‘that big a loss’ for Gujarat Titans