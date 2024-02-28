BCCI to Increase Player Salary for Tests? This Is How Much Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Others Currently Make

Following India’s 5-wicket victory over England in the fourth Test in Ranchi, which also ensured India’s 3-1 victory in the ongoing Test series against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is now looking forward to increasing the match fee for Tests.

BCCI to increase the Test fee?

As per the reports by a leading news site, keeping in mind the new trend of players opting out of the Ranji Trophy, to focus more on the Indian Premier League, the Board has now considered giving a hike to the cricketers on their fee for the longest format.

As per the current norms, the board pays Rs. 15 lakhs per match as the fee for Tests, Rs. 6 lakhs per ODI match, and Rs. 3 lakhs per T20I game. It is now looking forward to paying an additional bonus to the players who take part in all the Test series in a year.

Salary of contract cricketers

This is how much the contract Indian cricketers earn every year:

Grade A+ (Rs 7 cr)

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

Grade A (Rs 5 cr)

Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel.

Grade B (Rs 3 cr)

Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill

C category (Rs 1 cr)

Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat

IND vs ENG Test series

Team India created history in Ranchi on Monday as they won their 17th consecutive Test series at home. What grabbed everyone’s attention was the fact that the team that played the series witnessed a lot of inexperienced young players stepping up in times of need and pulling the team from various crucial situations.

In the absence of Virat Kohli, for the entire series, KL Rahul, for all tests except the Hyderabad Test), Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah for one Test each, the team saw various youngsters like Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, rise to occasion and play crucial roles in marking India’s victory in different matches of the series, helping them hand Ben Stokes his first-ever Test series defeat as a captain.

Rohit Sharma’s ‘hunger’ remark

The youngsters also received applause from skipper Rohit Sharma for showing dedication towards the format and he made it clear that only the players who will show ‘hunger’ will be included in the squad. He said, “This Test cricket is the toughest format. And if you want success and want to excel in this tough format then you need that hunger. It is very important.”

He added, “We will give opportunity only to players who have that hunger. Jinko bhookh nahi hai, unko dekh ke hi pata chal jata hai.”

Sharma continued, "Players who have that hunger, players who want to stay here and perform, [and] play in tough conditions, we will give preference to them. Obviously, it is pretty simple: if you don't have hunger, there's no meaning playing such players.”

“I don't see anyone in the team here who is not hungry. All the boys who are here and also those who are not, they all want to play. But the thing with Test cricket is that you get very few opportunities. If you don't utilise them, they go away,” he concluded.

