WATCH: MS Dhoni-Sakshi, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma reach Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

The stage is set for a magnificent visual extravaganza as the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kick off this weekend. Amidst the glittering affair, not only Bollywood celebrities but also sports icons have made their presence felt, descending upon Jamnagar with unparalleled enthusiasm. MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, Sachin Tendulkar accompanied by his family, as well as Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh, were among the notable personalities who graced the venue with their esteemed presence today.

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi pose in Jamnagar ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding functions

Today, on March 1, Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni reached the Jamnagar airport, accompanied by his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Donning a casual yet effortlessly stylish ensemble comprising a red t-shirt and black pants, MS Dhoni exuded charm and charisma. Sakshi, equally elegant, captivated onlookers in a chic beige shirt and pants.

Amidst the flurry of cameras, the couple radiated warmth as they happily posed for photographs before proceeding forward.

Watch the video here:

Sachin Tendulkar and family arrive in Jamnagar for grand celebrations

The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar, was seen exiting the airport in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Amidst the buzz of paparazzi, Sachin and Anjali waved to the cameras, embodying humility and grace. Carrying their luggage, the Tendulkar family moved towards their awaiting car.

Advertisement

Have a look!

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh spotted at Jamnagar airport

Indian cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, accompanied by his wife Ritika Sajdeh, made a grand entrance into the city amidst a bustling crowd. With cameras flashing and fans cheering, the power couple navigated through the excitement towards their car.

Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, and other sports icons reach venue for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

The excitement soared as cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya arrived for the pre-wedding festivities, sporting funky shirts and emanating boundless energy.

Adding to the charm of the occasion, the delightful couple Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge made a striking entrance, exuding elegance in their stunning casual ensembles. Joining in style were Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, who made heads turn with their impeccable fashion choices.

Several international cricket players including Sam Curran, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Graeme Smith, Nicholas Pooran, and Dwayne Bravo, among others, also arrived, further elevating the grandeur of the celebration.

Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal added to the fervor with her arrival, brimming with enthusiasm. Notably, Harbhajan Singh's wife, Geeta Basra, also graced Jamnagar with her presence.

Bollywood celebrities at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

The star-studded affair in Jamnagar witnessed the arrival of numerous movie icons, adding to the glitz and glamor of the auspicious occasion. In the past few days, stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, along with their children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone graced the venue with their presence.

Today, the excitement soared even higher as a plethora of celebrities arrived to join in the celebrations. Among them were Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Disha Patani, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, and many more, each contributing to the aura of splendor and magnificence surrounding the event.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani reveals two ‘important’ wishes she had for son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding