Hardik Pandya Was Not Dropped From BCCI Contracts Because of THIS Assurance: Report

BCCI announced the list of their annual contracts for the year 2023-24 (senior men) on Wednesday. The list surprised everyone as it didn’t feature the names of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, both of whom have been an integral part of the Indian Cricket Team. However, at the same time, it has the name of Hardik Pandya, who has been out of action since the 2023 World Cup, in the grade A category.

As per the reports, the reason behind the dropping of Ishan and Shreyas from the contract was their decision to miss Ranji Trophy matches for their respective states, despite being given warning and clear instructions by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Why Hardik Pandya has been given BCCI Contract?

However, many have also raised questions over the inclusion of Hardik Pandya’s name in the list of players who have received annual contracts this year. Pandya was out of action ever since he acquired an injury during the 2023 ICC World Cup contest between India and Bangladesh in Pune, in October 2023. However, he recently made a comeback to competitive cricket by participating in the DY Patil T20 Cup.

However, as per reports by a leading newspaper, Hardik was given the BCCI contract after assuring the board of his participation in List A and domestic T20 cricket, when not representing the national team on an International platform.

An official told a leading news house, “We have had discussions with Pandya, who has been told to play domestic white-ball tournaments when he is available. At this stage, according to the assessment of the BCCI's medical team, he is not in a position to bowl in red-ball tournaments. So, playing the Ranji Trophy is out of the equation for Pandya. But he has to play other white-ball tournaments if there are no India commitments. If not, he will miss out on a contract.”

Irfan Pathan raises questions over Hardik Pandya’s contract

Earlier, ex-Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan had raised questions over the inclusion of Hardik Pandya in the list when both Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer didn’t receive the contract. As per Pathan, the criteria should be similar for everyone. He also suggested that Hardik, who is not selected for Test cricket by the selectors due to fitness concerns, can play Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s and Vijay Hazare Trophy when not on national duty.

Pathan wrote on X, “If players like Hardik don't want to play red-ball cricket, should he and others like him participate in white-ball domestic cricket when they aren't on national duty?”

He further added, “If this doesn't apply to all, then Indian cricket won't achieve the desired results!”

