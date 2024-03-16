‘A Ride No One Will Forget’: Hardik Pandya Roars Ahead of Starting Captaincy Journey for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya is back in blue and gold, and this time in a new role as he is all set to lead the record five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in the 17th season of the Indian Premier League. The former Gujarat Titans skipper shared his vision for the team as he joined Mumbai’s pre-season camp.

This colour is very special for me: Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians shared a video on social media in which Hardik Pandya talks about his return to the Mumbai camp and what he is looking forward to as he gets ready to lead the team in IPL 2024.

"The feeling of wearing this colour is very special for me. Journey started here, coming back home and playing is always going to be special. We will make sure we play a brand of cricket which all will be proud of and at the same point of time it’s going to be a ride no one will forget,” said Hardik in the video.

It’s sort of homecoming: Mark Boucher

Head coach Mark Boucher also welcomed Hardik back to the camp as he said, “He certainly knows the changing room better than I do. It’s sort of homecoming for couple of people.”

“He has fitted in really well and is excited for the season. We look forward to having him back and winning some games for Mumbai Indians again,” Boucher can be heard saying in the video.

“At the start of each season, everyone is very excited. There’s a couple of new faces around, so there’s a little bit of nerves as well. We would like building up to the start of the season,” The MI head coach concluded.

Hardik Pandya to captain Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya, who made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians in 2015, made his way back to the team after he was acquired by Mumbai in an all-cash deal with Gujarat Titans in December 2023. Pandya had moved to Gujarat Titans in 2022 and led them to their debut title in their debut season. He also led the team to their second consecutive IPL final in 2023, which they however lost to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets.

Hardik Pandya will be replacing the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians. Sharma, who led the Indians to victory in a record five IPL seasons, started captaining the team in 2013. Pandya will be looking forward to replicating his successful captaincy stint with Titans, at Mumbai as well.

