‘i Hope India Don't Pick Him’- Glenn Maxwell’s Hilarious Take On Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup Chances

Royal Challengers Banglore's former Skipper Virat Kohli has set a new IPL record with his eighth century, surpassing his prior records. However, this incredible performance has not hushed detractors, who continue to question his selection for the T20 World Cup, which is slated for June this year.

Glenn Maxwell “hope” India doesn’t pick him in Indian team

Kohli presently leads the IPL 2024 run-scoring standings with 316 runs from five matches. However, his strike rate of 146.30, which included the joint slowest IPL century ever off 67 balls, has kept the discussion going. Adding weight to the conversation, Kohli's RCB partner Glenn Maxwell said, "I hope India don't pick him."

Maxwell praised Kohli's outstanding half-century against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup, saying it the finest innings he'd ever seen against him. Maxwell lauded Kohli's clutch heroics, stating, "His awareness of what he needs to do to win the game is just phenomenal."

Maxwell highlighted the competitive nature of Indian cricket and the tremendous quality of its players, pointing out the pressure on each player to succeed.

Kohli's T20 international career spans 117 appearances for India, during which he scored 4037 runs at a strike rate of 138.16, including a century and 37 fifties. Despite his great track record, the continued controversy about his T20 World Cup selection underscores the scrutiny and high expectations put on him as a cricket hero.

Royal Challengers Banglore is all set to take on Mumbai Indians next

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians will try to build on their first win of the season when they meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium on April 11 (Thursday). Meanwhile, Bengaluru will try to snap its three-match losing run and return to winning ways.

Mumbai has a commanding lead in the 34 matches played between the two clubs, with 20 victories to Bengaluru's 14.

The Mumbai wicket performed admirably in both of the Mumbai Indians' home matches. The pacers always have a tiny movement in the air at the start of the evening, as seen by the opening innings of the MI vs RR game and the second innings of the MI vs DC game. But after that, it became a batting paradise, with Delhi and Mumbai scoring more than 400 runs in the last game at Wankhede.

