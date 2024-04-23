Sourav Ganguly Praises MS Dhoni for His Exceptional Form in IPL 2024

Former Indian skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday lauded Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni for his spectacular performance in IPL 2024. Speaking about the former Indian skipper, Ganguly said that he would love to watch Dhoni bat just because of how good he is.

Ganguly, during a media interaction on Monday, was asked if India should go with more youngsters as players like Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will be turning 37 and 36 respectively this year and so if there was a need to include more young blood in the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2024 squad.

"There's nothing about young and old, It's about how good you are and that is important for me. How is Jimmy Anderson playing Test cricket as a fast bowler at 41 and bowling 30 overs in an innings in a Test match? So there is no hard and fast rule for anything. The only hard and fast rule is talent, ability and performance. Look at MS Dhoni. He bats for 2 overs and hits 4 sixes. I would actually want him to bat more, but just see how good he is," Ganguly replied while lauding Dhoni's exceptional skills at the age of 42.

Ganguly also spoke about KL Rahul’s role in the upcoming World Cup and how he expects the LSG skipper to play without fear. “But for India, the most important thing in T20 cricket and I said that to Rahul in Australia (T20 World Cup) also, just play without fear. Just go and hit. There is long batting. You can always control if you lose wickets, but just go and hit.”

“I think it depends on what the captain and the coach instructs him to do in the middle. The other day I saw him play an innings against Chennai, which Lucknow won, I thought he was exceptional. He played well at the top of the order and did exactly that was required to do at that moment,” Ganguly explained when asked about what change should Rahul bring in his game.

"As I said, it's about playing freely and playing without fear. That is a must in T20 cricket. Players like Virat, Rohit, Rishabh (Pant), Rahul, Surya (Yadav), Hardik (Pandya), Shivam Dube of CSK. They are exceptional talent, the six-hitting ability in all of them is enormous,” he added.

The ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2024 is all set to begin on June 2, 2024 in the United States of America and West Indies, and will conclude on June 29 with the final showdown. India’s campaign at the World Cup will start on June 5 against Ireland.

