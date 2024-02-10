Former WWE Champion Compares Vince McMahon to Jeffrey Dahmer, Harvey Weinstein, and Jeffrey Epstein While Discussing His Lawsuit

Trigger warning: The content below contains mentions of sexual trafficking and rape.

Vince McMahon and WWE were hit with a bombshell on 25 January when Vice News released a jaw-dropping report. According to the report, Ms. Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, has filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and former WWE senior executive John Laurinaitis, alleging sexual harassment and trafficking. The news sent shockwaves around the world.

Ms. Janel Grant spilled the beans in a whopping 67-page lawsuit, detailing the harassment she endured. According to her, she had a romantic relationship with Vince McMahon after they crossed paths in 2019. However, things took a turn when she joined WWE and McMahon began pressuring her to engage in intimate activities with fellow employees and business associates.

She even revealed that McMahon asked her to send Brock Lesnar personalized s*xual content and later McMahon gave her number to Brock Lesnar who asked her to send him more. According to Ms.Grant, Brock Lesnar's contract has a “PlayDate” clause with her.



Ms. Grant was released and McMahon forced her to sign an NDA when his wife discovered about them.



WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart on Vince McMahon Lawsuit

Bret Hart, the former WWE champion and Hall of Famer, had a history of animosity with WWE and Vince McMahon due to the infamous "Montreal Screwjob". However, he recently made a comeback to WWE and managed to bury the hatchet with McMahon and the rest of the company.

He recently talked about Vince McMahon's Lawsuit while talking to Slate, “I’m going to speak my truth. I’m not worried about Vince’s feelings. He’s never cared about mine. I don’t have any problem with everybody kicking his head around the parking lot. I’m OK with the truth coming out.”

While talking about more such cases Bret expressed, “I don’t think this is the only incident of this kind of predatory behavior, I think you’ll find that it’s everywhere in the WWE.”



The Hitman Hart further expressed he always respected Vince McMahon even after what happened between them. He considered him a father figure.

But after learning about the things Vince McMahon has done, he lost his respect for him and what he did for the industry, and he has zero respect for McMahon now.

Hart even compared Vince McMahon with high-profile criminals like Jeffrey Dahmer, Harvey Weinstein, and even Jeffrey Epstein.

“It’s like Jeffrey Dahmer, Harvey Weinstein, or Jeffrey Epstein: Vince will be a joke, “He’ll be used for humor, and you’ll shake your head at the shock value of some joke about, ‘What did Vince McMahon do?’ He’ll always be associated with this story, especially as it gets bigger and bigger and bigger,” Hitman Expressed.

