Cody Rhodes Theme Song: Kingdom by Downstait Full Lyrics and Meaning

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is currently at the peak of his career. He won the Royal Rumble 2024 and broke a record of 26 years of winning the Royal Rumble in a row. Only three other WWE legends are on the list to achieve this unthinkable milestone.



This past week Cody Rhodes who is widely considered the next face of the WWE turned into a moment “We Want Cody” was trending all week. Fans were hijacking WWE Raw, NXT, and SmackDown with Cody Rhodes’s chants.



The movement started when The Rock stepped in and replaced Cody Rhodes from the WrestleMania 40 main event. Fans immediately felt robbed on behalf of Cody Rhodes and started a movement to bring back Cody Rhodes to the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Fans took over social media and yesterday at the WWE WrestleMania 40 press conference Cody Rhodes announced that he will challenge Roman Reigns for WWE's Undisputed Championship.



Cody Rhodes’s “Woohoo movement” is growing bigger than ever. Every time Cody Rhodes makes his entrance the Woohoo roar is getting louder. Rhodes’s theme song is one of the best theme songs of the current generation.



ALSO READ: 'Hollywood Rock is back': The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes after he chooses Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 leaving WWE Universe in a frenzy

When and Who Created Cody Rhodes’s Theme Song

Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016 after he felt he had been stuck and his career is going nowhere with the Stardust character. In 2016 after leaving WWE, Cody Rhodes decided to rebrand himself and the very first step towards that was by creating his theme song.

Advertisement

To create his theme song, Cody Rhodes collaborated with a band called Downstait and they together created the iconic theme song and named it “Kingdom”.

Cody Rhodes’s Theme Song Lyrics

[Intro]

In Cody Rhodes's voice, “ Wrestling has more than one royal family”

[Verse 1]

Adrenaline, in my soul

Every thought out of control

Do it all to get them off their feet

Crowd is here, about to blow

Waitin' for me to start the show

Out the curtain, lights go up, I'm home

(Whoa!)

[Pre-Chorus]

And my father said, when I was younger

Hard times breed better men (better men!)

[Chorus]

You took it all away, I give it all away

Can't take my freedom

Here to change the game, a banner made of pain

I built my kingdom

Now you bow to me

You took my dreams but not my name

You'll follow me until the end

I am my kingdom

[Verse 2]

Lights go down, I'm ready now

Tear this roof off for the town

Gonna give 'em what they came to see

Hear the crowd, on their toes

Ready for me to start the show

Out the curtain, lights go up, I'm home

(Whoa!)

[Pre-Chorus]

And my father said, when I was younger

Hard times breed better men (better men!)

[Chorus]

You took it all away, I give it all away

Can't take my freedom

Here to change the game, a banner made of pain

I built my kingdom

Now you bow to me

You took my dreams but not my name

You'll follow me until the end

I am my kingdom

[Bridge]

You tried to tell me what to do

I saw the door and kicked it down

Advertisement

I stepped right over and right through

And you can never stop me now

(Bow!) (Now!)

I am the king, and you're the crown

Now watch me as I take my throne

And rule my kingdom

[Chorus]

You took it all away, I give it all away

Can't take my freedom

Here to change the game, a banner made of pain

I built my kingdom

Now you bow to me

You took my dreams but not my name

You'll follow me until the end

I am my kingdom

You took it all away, I give it all away

Can't take my freedom

Here to change the game, a banner made of pain

I built my kingdom

Now you bow to me

You took my dreams but not my name

You'll follow me until the end

I am my kingdom

[Outro]

Now you bow to me

Cody Rhodes’s Theme Song Breakdown

Cody Rhodes's theme has some subliminal shots at WWE, especially on the McMahon Family and Triple H, his wrestling career his family legacy, and more.



The theme song starts with Cody Rhodes saying “Wrestling has more than one royal family.” The line was a direct shot at the McMahon family who claims to be the only royal family in the whole professional wrestling industry.

The song covers the story of Cody Rhodes’s run to WWE, where he claims WWE took his dreams away but can not take his freedom.

Now they have to bow to him because he has now created his kingdom and he is king of that kingdom. This was shot a Triple H whose WWE gimmick was King of Kings and his popular catchphrase was “Bow down to the game.”

In his theme songs, Cody Rhodes claimed he changed the world of professional wrestling and now everyone is following his way.



He even mentioned his father Dusty Rhodes and said that he once told him bad times make a better man.



Downstait the band that created Cody Rhodes’s theme even revealed an interesting fact about the theme song. The popular “Woohoo” which is now a signature of Cody Rhodes whenever he walks out of the curtain fans roar with him and with every passing day the roars are getting louder.



The “Woohoo” in the theme song was picked from his old WWE theme song “Smoke and Mirror” Cody Rhodes added that part to tribute to his WWE run and efforts.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WrestleMania 40: Possible Main Events for Night 1 and Night 2 Details; Find Out