Francis Ngannou Takes Aim at Tyson Fury in Press Conference Ahead of Anthony Joshua Bout

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to make his boxing return this coming Friday. He shocked the world in his debut fight last year against undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury.



Fans still believe Francis Ngannou defeated Tyson Fury at their boxing match. Ngannou even scored a knockdown during the fight.

Francis Ngannou is now set to headline the Knockout Chaos boxing event, which will take place on Friday, March 8, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Today, at the Knockout Chaos press conference, former rival Tyson Fury is there to support his younger brother, Roman Fury, who is fighting on the card.

Tyson Fury expressed his views on his first boxing fight and his fight with Joshua, “If anybody is not struggling to do 10 rounds, then you’re not human. I have no problem with that because it’s a learning process.”

"I struggled with the first fight, and I was questioning myself because I had never been in a professional fight, so yes, I did struggle, but I think he (pointing at Fury) struggled as well, maybe more," Ngannou expressed on his fight with Tyson Fury.

The statement trigged Gypsy King, who took a verbal jab at Ngannou and said, "Get the job done, and you'll get another hiding."

Ngannou then took one step further and brutally trolled Tyson Fury, expressing that boxing rules are saving Fury from him, "You're going to sleep in the ring again, and I will wipe the ring with your a*** again. You wiped the ring with your a***; there was blood in the ring."



Francis continued the verbal punching and said, "Your only chance is in the boxing ring with boxing rules, When you step out of the ring you better stay five meters away before talking your s*** because if I lose it, you're going to have a really bad time my friend. Respect the fact that the rules of boxing because without that you are nothing in front of me. I beat you every day and twice on Sunday."

Knockout Chaos Match Card

Saudi Arabia is set to host another major cross-ever boxing bout. Francis Ngannou, former UFC champion, will face boxing champion Anthony Joshua in a ten-round match on Friday, March 8, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. There are a total of nine fights on the card.

- Main Event: Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou - 10 rounds, heavyweight

- Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker - 12 rounds, heavyweight

- Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball - 12 rounds, featherweight

- Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena - 10 rounds, heavyweight

- Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne - 12 rounds, lightweight

- Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene - 10 rounds, super welterweight

- Andrii Novytskyi vs. Juan Torres - 8 rounds, heavyweight

- Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores - 6 rounds, super lightweight

- Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc - 4 rounds, heavyweight

