How To Watch UFC 299 Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera Live

UFC is gearing up for their third big pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 299, which will showcase some of the top talents in the UFC. The reigning UFC Bantamweight champion, Sean O'Malley, is all set to defend his title for the first time in his championship reign.

His opponent will be none other than Marlon Vera, the only fighter who has ever knocked him out cold in his UFC career. It's going to be an intense battle for the bantamweight championship!

UFC fans are in for a real treat with the co-main event at UFC 299. Dustin "Diamond" Poirier, a talented lightweight fighter, will be going head-to-head with the promising prospect in the lightweight division, Benoit Saint-Denis.

But that's not all! The card is stacked with other exciting fighters like Gilbert Burns, Petr Yan, and many others. It's going to be an action-packed night for sure!

When is UFC 299?

UFC 299 is shaping up to be an epic night for fight fans, definitely one of the top UFC cards of the year. The main event will feature UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley taking on Marlon Vera for the championship title.

Sean O'Malley is gearing up to defend his UFC Bantamweight title for the very first time in his career. Back in August 2023, he clinched the championship at UFC 292 by delivering a stunning knockout to Aljamain Sterling in the second round. It was an absolutely spectacular victory!

Suga Sean boasts an outstanding MMA record with 17 wins and just one loss under his belt. Marlon Vera was the one who handed Sean O'Malley his only defeat in 2020. Vera is confident he can repeat his victory over Suga Sean and become the division's new king.

UFC 299 will take place this weekend on March 9, 2024, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, United States.

United States:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view (via ESPN+)

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on ESPNews

- Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

United Kingdom:

- Main Card: 3 a.m. GMT

- Prelim Card: 1 a.m. GMT

- Early Prelims: 11:30 p.m. GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS

Canada:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC FIGHT PASS

UFC 299 Fight Card - Who's fighting at UFC 299?

Fights Weight Class Sean O'Malley (Champion) vs. Marlon Vera Bantamweight Title Bout Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis Lightweight Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page Welterweight Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena Welterweight Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong Bantamweight

Prelims

Fights Weight Class Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida Heavyweight Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber Women's Flyweight Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael Dos Anjos Lightweight Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips Bantamweight

Early-Prelims

Fights Weight Class Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins Light Heavyweight Michael Pereira vs. Michael Oleksiejczuk Middleweight Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian Heavyweight CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev Flyweight Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz Women's Flyweigh

UFC 298 Odds

UFC is gearing up for their third big event in Miami this weekend. The spotlight will be on UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley as he defends his title for the first time against Marlon Vera, the man who defeated him in their initial bout. But that's not all! The card is packed with top-notch fighters.

In the co-main event, we have an electrifying lightweight clash between Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis. And let's not forget about the other popular fighters gracing the UFC 299 card, including the debut of Michael Page, as well as Gilbert Burns and Petr Yan. It's going to be an action-packed night!

Fights and Odds Favorite Sean O'Malley (Champion) -280 vs. Marlon Vera +230 Sean O'Malley (Champion) -280 Dustin Poirier +190 vs. Benoit Saint-Denis -230 Benoit Saint-Denis -230 Kevin Holland -130 vs. Michael Page +110 Kevin Holland -130 Gilbert Burns +135 vs. Jack Della Maddalena -160 Jack Della Maddalena -160 Petr Yan -115 vs. Song Yadong -105 Petr Yan -115

Prelims

Fights and Odds Favorite Curtis Blaydes -125 vs. Jailton Almeida +105 Curtis Blaydes -125 (Fav) Maycee Barber -210 vs. Katlyn Cerminara +175 Maycee Barber -210 (Fav) Mateusz Gamrot -430 vs. Rafael dos Anjos +330 Mateusz Gamrot -430 (Fav) Kyler Phillips -260 vs. Pedro Munhoz +210 Kyler Phillips -260 (Fav)

Early Prelims

Fights and Odds Favorite Michel Pereira -155 vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk +130 Michel Pereira -155 (Fav) Robelis Despaigne -360 vs. Josh Parisian +280 Robelis Despaigne -360 (Fav) Assu Almabayev -500 vs. C.J. Vergara +375 Assu Almabayev -500 (Fav) Maryna Moroz -230 vs. Joanne Wood +190 Maryna Moroz -230 (Fav)

Where To Stream the UFC 299 Online?

UFC enthusiasts are always on the lookout for ways to catch UFC fights online through social media platforms. The upcoming big event, UFC 299, is scheduled for this weekend on March 9, 2024, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, United States.

Unfortunately, there are no ways to watch UFC events or UFC 299 online for free. However, you can catch UFC events through the UFC streaming partners available in your region. To help you out, here's a rundown of some major regions and where you can watch UFC 299 in their respective countries.

Indian fans have the option to catch UFC 299 and other UFC fights on the SonyLiv app or live on Sony Sports Network. Meanwhile, Australian fans can tune in to UFC events and pay-per-views on ESPN or ESPN2.

Is UFC 298 Not Available in Your Country?

UFC is often considered as one of the top and largest mixed martial arts promotions out there. The organization keeps getting better and better with each passing day, thanks to its incredible and skilled fighters. UFC continues to expand its reach every year, being streamed in 165 countries and attracting a whopping 1.1 billion viewers in 35 different languages.

If you're not in one of these 165 countries, don't worry! You can still catch all the UFC action on their official YouTube channel. Plus, if you're really into it, you can get a subscription to UFC or any of their streaming partners and use a VPN to watch it from anywhere in the world.

