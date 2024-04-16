Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Will the Bucks Be Without Greek Freak for Start of 1st Round vs Pacers?

Following a hectic Sunday, the Eastern Conference playoff bracket has been firmed up, apart from the outcomes of the Play-In Tournament. The Milwaukee Bucks have been allocated to play against the Indiana Pacers.

There's a wealth of narratives surrounding this matchup, not least because of the simmering tension between the two teams throughout the season. However, the key storyline revolves around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's battle with a calf strain.

According to sources who relayed information to ESPN on Tuesday, while the Milwaukee Bucks are getting ready for the start of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Indiana Pacers without Giannis Antetokounmpo, they remain optimistic that treatment for his left calf strain may enable him to join the series at a later stage.

Antetokounmpo, it was noted, is being treated non-stop for the calf issue.

It's not surprising to hear such news. Dealing with a calf strain is not something to take lightly, and the Bucks wouldn't want to hasten Antetokounmpo's return at the risk of causing a more severe injury.

Although Antetokounmpo has previously proven his extraordinary healing abilities—most notably during the 2021 title run where he recovered quickly from a severe leg injury—he must proceed with caution in this case.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Impact on Bucks Players' Performance

If Antetokounmpo is absent, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton must carry the extra load. As the other two pillars of the Big 3, Middleton and Lillard have shown they have what takes to keep the team afloat, notwithstanding their recent challenges.

The performances of Bobby Portis and Patrick Beverley would also draw significant attention. With Giannis not playing, Portis' height and scoring abilities will be more necessary than ever.

On the other hand, Beverley will have to step up his defensive game against Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell to restrict their plays as much as possible. These two players can potentially ensure a series win for the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo sat out the final three games of the regular season due to a noncontact injury he sustained in a match against the Boston Celtics a week earlier.

Antetokounmpo wrapped up the regular season with an average of 30.4 points, marking his career-best shooting at 61%, along with 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

