Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, also known as "Greek Freak," was born on December 6, 1994, in Athens, Greece.

He steered the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA championship in 2021, marking a significant chapter in his career.

Growing up in Greece alongside his four siblings, Antetokounmpo endured financial struggles and xenophobia.

His basketball journey was inaugurated in Greece and elevated in 2013 when the Bucks selected him in the draft.

Recognized for his versatile skills as a forward, he is the unique non-American player who won the All-Star Game MVP, amongst many other honors.

Antetokounmpo's unique gameplay, dynamic athleticism, and versatility won him the nickname, "Greek Freak," thereby amplifying his popularity.

His near superhuman agility to handle the ball, powerfully dunk, and rush to the basket contributed to his "Greek Freak" fame.

The nickname has fortified his basketball legacy, symbolizing his voyage from a modest beginning to becoming one of the NBA's leading stars.

Antetokounmpo's evolution from a challenging background to becoming an NBA champ has served as motivation for many.

Besides his NBA career, he also furthers his representation of Greece in international basketball leagues.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Net Worth in 2024: $70 milion (Estimated)

Greek professional basketball player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is a part of the Milwaukee Bucks team, has amassed a net worth estimated between $70 million and $100 million as of 2024.

His lucrative NBA contracts, blockbuster basketball career, multiple endorsements, and smart investments significantly contribute to his wealth.

Antetokounmpo collaborates with top-notch brands such as Nike, Tissot, Hulu, T-Mobile, and Kronos Foods, fortifying his income.

He bags around $10 million each year from just his Nike shoe contract, with an additional $9 million coming from other brand endorsements.

His majestic earnings escalate fuelled by his gargantuan NBA contracts. Precisely, in 2023, it's estimated that Antetokounmpo garnered $81 million both from his court performances and off-court endeavors.

Despite swimming in wealth, Antetokounmpo upholds his humility and fervor for aiding others. His philanthropic spirit shines bright as he routinely gives back to society.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Contract

In 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo became one of the highest-paid NBA players by signing a fully guaranteed 5-year, $228.2 million contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Veteran Extension contract, negotiated by his agent Alex Saratsis of Octagon and Bucks GM Jon Horst, ensures his presence in a Bucks uniform through his age-33 season, with at least four more years under contract and a potential fifth if he exercises his player option.

Antetokounmpo expressed his commitment to the team, stating that he signed the extension because he wanted to stay with the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Salary

In 2023-24, Antetokounmpo is set to receive a base salary of $45,640,084, with a corresponding cap hit and dead cap value of the same amount.

The contract, totaling $228,200,420 over five years with a player option in the final year, features a no-trade clause and a 15% trade kicker.

His annual average salary is $45,640,084, and for the subsequent seasons, his salaries are as follows: 2024-25: $48,787,676, 2025-26: $57,604,894, 2026-27: $62,213,285, and 2027-28: $66,821,676.

Antetokounmpo's earnings align with a 10% increase in the salary cap for 2024-25 and 2025-26, and he has accumulated an annual salary of $45,640,000.00.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Endorsement Deals

Antetokounmpo has significantly heightened his net worth through several endorsement deals and business enterprises.

His earnings from endorsements and sponsorships are estimated at $36 million. His significant brand endorsements encompass:

Nike: One of his biggest brand collaborations comes from his contract with Nike. Antetokounmpo has his personal signature shoe line, the "Zoom Freaks," with Nike contributing to his financial accomplishments.

Ready Nutrition: He has teamed up with American football veteran, Aaron Donald, through his collaboration with the sports drink startup.

Meta: Serving as the global face for Meta's WhatsApp messaging application, Antetokounmpo is the first-ever brand ambassador for the messaging service.

This long-term endorsement includes worldwide brand promotion through content creation, events, and community service.

Google: In 2021, he endorsed the Google Pixel 6, appearing in phone commercials. According to Forbes, his endorsement earnings stand at $45 million.

By 2022, he ranked as the 12th highest-earning athlete globally, with $36 million.

Hulu: Antetokounmpo once endorsed Hulu, even featuring in a 2019 "Hulu Sellouts" campaign ad. These ads aimed to acknowledge athletes earning significantly from product endorsements.

In the ad, he is seen advertising Hulu's live sports offerings while sporting unattractive green slippers.

Fortnite: Reports claim that Gianni's skins are available in the Epic Games' popular first-person video game franchise, Fortnite, enriching his monetary gains with the Epic Fortnite Outfit from the Icon Series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Investments

On August 28, 2023, Giannis Antetokounmpo actively participated in an investment with the Los Angeles Golf Club as part of their Angel.

Collaborating with John Koudounis of Calamos Investments, he played a key role in the introduction of the Calamos Antetokounmpo Sustainable Equity Fund, a diverse portfolio encompassing environmental, social, and governance funds.

Simultaneously, he established Ante, Inc. as the entity to oversee the brothers' projects and investments. In the year 2022, Giannis became an investor in the telehealth company Antidote Health.

Furthermore, he holds equity stakes in MLB's Milwaukee Brewers and MLS' Nashville FC, maintaining a strategic partnership with the global investment firm Calamos.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's House and Cars

Giannis Antetokounmpo has invested in a cutting-edge, environmentally friendly residence located in the upscale neighborhood of Psychiko in Athens, Greece.

The estate, which is worth approximately 10 million euros ($11 million), covers 1,500 square meters initially but can expand to 5,000 square meters.

In 2018, Antetokounmpo acquired another property — a 9,900-square-foot house in the posh area of River Hills, Wisconsin, for $1.8 million.

It boasts six bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, a swimming pool accessible through a retractable wall, a kitchen designed with an open concept, and a sunroom with a vaulted ceiling.

Additionally, a dual-facing fireplace, a suite with two spacious walk-in closets, a spa and fitness room, and a separate bath add to its charm.

The property also comprises a wet bar, game room, home theater, wine cellar, and a separate heated garage.

This luxurious lifestyle offered by Antetokounmpo's residence speaks volumes about his penchant for top-notch living.

Antetokounmpo also owns a diverse and opulent car collection, indicative of his attraction to both luxury and performance.

This includes SUVs and sports cars like the Land Rover Defender, the BMW i8, the Mercedes G63, the Rolls Royce Cullinan, the Porsche Cayenne, and the GMC Yukon.

Worth an estimated $587,000 in total, his car collection mirrors his stature as an eminent athlete who enjoys high-quality vehicles.

The Rolls Royce Cullinan, the crown jewel of his collection, carries a hefty starting price tag of $336,000.

