'Give Conor McGregor the Oscar: Fans go crazy as McGregor shares screen with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House trailer

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor left fans buzzing after the trailer of Road House, his movie with Jake Gyllenhaal was released. McGregor is set to play the villain in the movie. Road House will be the official debut of Conor McGregor in Hollywood.



Road House 2024 is an official remake of the classic 1989 Road House movie and it will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 21.

Conor McGregor shared his views on the Road House trailer on his Twitter (now X) account and wrote, “Fighting, acting, there’s nothing this Mac can’t do! Here’s the trailer featuring my brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, and me going toe-to-toe in the wildest action movie ever – Road House! My acting debut is gonna leave a mark! Long live Knox!” Road House is open for business on March 21.

Fans are praising Conor McGregor for his villainous performance in the trailer. Reacting to the trailer, a fan on Twitter (now X) said, “Give Conor McGregor the Oscar.”



UFC fighter Johnny Walker expressed his views on the trailer of Road House. Heaping praise on McGregor, he expressed, “Very nice, congrats champ champ, looking forward to watching it looks dope.”



Another fan, by the username Gordon said, “One of the best trailers I have ever seen. Will probably be one of the best movies ever too mate.”

Advertisement

One fan by username OOC MMA commented, “i think they just hired a film crew to follow Conor McGregor on a night out and just added it in the movie, good thinking tbh.”

A fan account caught a major detail in the trailer. The user pointed out they modified Conor McGregor’s chest tattoo and said, “They modified Conor’s tattoos.”



ALSO READ: Sean O’Malley thinks Conor McGregor's return is delayed because UFC loses money when he fights

When will Conor McGregor return to UFC?

The Notorious One Conor McGregor last competed in the Octagon in 2021, where he faced Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight at UFC 294. The fight ended bizarrely when McGregor broke his leg in the first round of the fight.



McGregor went on major rehab and is still out of Octagon. According to Conor McGregor, he was supposed to make his return at the end of 2023, but now they are aiming for his return in 2024.

McGregor announced his major comeback on New Year’s Day and when he will make his official Octagon return.

McGregor revealed in a video that he posted on his social media accounts that he is set to make his UFC return on June 29 in Las Vegas vs. Michael Chandler.

Later, UFC CEO Dana White expressed at UFC 297 press conference that Conor McGregor is set to return this year.



White said, “We'll make the announcement when Conor is ready to fight. That's our plan.”

The statement by Dana White indicates that Conor McGregor’s return is still not decided, but he is set to come back this year.



ALSO READ: Conor McGregor's comeback: Fight date, opponent revealed and it's not UFC 300