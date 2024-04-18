Neymar Jr. is best known as one of the world's most renowned players, having won an Olympic gold medal with Brazil and several championships in both Spain and France, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

What some people may not know about him is that he is also a gamer. He is frequently spotted playing games such as PUBG and Counter-Strike 2. He even has his own feral skin in Fortnite. He recently went off on Instagram, alleging that Counter-Strike didn't register his shot on an enemy and that he should've scored the kill. Some fans, however, believe he's not particularly good at playing the game.

Fan asks Neymar to play “COD” as he “missed” in CS 2

One fan asked Neymar to go and play “COD” as CS 2 is not for him. The fan wrote, “Bro need to go back to COD”

Another fan comes in aid for Neymar saying that even the professionals sometimes “miss”. The fan wrote, “Nice try, Neymar! Even the pros miss shots sometimes. Just blame it on CS being too realistic, right? “

Another fan explained what happened to Neymar Jr. while playing CS 2. The fan wrote, "Shots 1-5: Clearly missed. Shots 6-9: Missed due to recoil (bad spray control). Shots 10-11: Very close, but recoil and inaccuracy make these reasonable misses. Shot 12: Likely didn't actually fire because he was already dead."

Another fan asks Neymar to focus on “training” first. The fan wrote, “Neymar needs to miss some spank time and hit up the training time”

One more fan had an interesting thing to say both about Neymar and CS 2. The fan wrote, “He clearly missed, but this don't change the fact that cs2 is actually really broken…”

Did Neymar Jr. shot the enemy in CS 2?

Even in the video, it's tough to discern if Neymar scored the shot or not. However, everyone who has played Counter-Strike 2 for long enough would say they have encountered ghost bullets in the game.

What makes the video so amusing is that apart from Neymar whining over a video game is that the match score was 14-15, and Neymar was furious because the miss resulted in a tie rather than a win for his team.

Whether Neymar is correct or not, there are growing fears that Counter-Strike 2 is losing the war against cheats, with an increasing number of incidences recorded and many streams losing trust in the game. It can still not be said though whether it was a cheater who shot Neymar Jr.

