Kalvan OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch GV Prakash Kumar's adventure-thriller

The highly anticipated movie Kalvan, starring the incredibly talented GV Prakash Kumar, finally hit the screens on April 4th. However, it didn't quite live up to the hype, as both audiences and critics had mixed feelings about its uninspiring storyline and lackluster execution.

But there were also those who praised it as an incredible visual adventure. And now, in an exciting update, Kalvan is ready to make its big debut on OTT platforms. Take a look!

Kalvan premieres on Disney+Hotstar

Kalvan will start premiering from May 14 on Disney+Hotstar. The official streaming platform took to Instagram and shared a riveting poster of the survival thriller and wrote, “#Kalvan -Get ready to meet! Kalvan streaming From May 14th On Disney Plus Hotstar @gvprakash.” Kalvan will stream in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada with English subtitles added to it.

Soon after the post surfaced online, fans took to their comments section and wrote, “I am waiting to see again.” Another one wrote, “Hi team, this is a kind request..try to release the new movies in friday's..it would be a treat for good weekend..” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More about Kalvan

The story follows four friends trying to capture an elephant for a prize, only to discover the terrible act they were about to commit to fulfill their selfish desire. The rest of the story is a gripping survival thriller.

Advertisement

Apart from GV Prakash Kumar, the film also featured Love Today's fame actor Ivana, renowned director-actor Bharathiraja, Dheena, Vinoth Munna, and Gnanasambandan Gurunathan in crucial roles.

The project was helmed by director P.V. Shankar, and bankrolled by G. Dilli Babu, K.V. Durai, and Pooranesh under the banner of Axess Film Factory.

The music was given by GV Prakash Kumar himself, and edited by Ratsasan fame editor San Lokesh.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Tamil Crime Thriller Movies: Kamal Haasan’s Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu to Papanasam