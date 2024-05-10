Abdu Rozik who is widely recognized for his stint on Salman Khan’s biggest controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16 is all set to tie the knot with an Emirati Girl on July 7, 2024. Yesterday on May 9, 2024, the Tajikistani rapper took to his Instagram handle to announce the news about his marriage.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Times Of India, Abdu disclosed whether Salman Khan would be attending his wedding festivities or not. Also, he mentioned how he met his would-be-wife.

Is Bigg Boss host Salman Khan going to attend the wedding?

As soon as the wedding news of Abdu Rozik surfaced on the internet, fans started wondering if Salman Khan would be attending the festivities or not. Therefore, in the interview with the aforementioned publication, Abdu Rozik highlighted that since he has found his love, he cannot wait much to get married. Elaborating his wedding plans ahead he stated, "I plan to call all my friends from Mumbai. Salman Khan will come to the wedding to bless me. He called to congratulate me." Further, he showed his excitement about starting a new phase in life.

Shedding light on his love story, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant recalled that he met his would-be wife, four months ago, for the first time in an eatery in Dubai. Soon they became friends, and just in four months, the singer announced his marriage.

For the unversed, the Tajikistani singer will be exchanging vows with a 19-year-old Emirati girl, Amira, who is studying business administration in Sharjah.

As he announced, Rozik said, sharing this clip, "I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am.”

More about Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik rose to fame from his stint on Bigg Boss 16, where his innocence ruled the hearts of the viewers. Apart from this, he appeared in many seasons as a guest, including Bigg Boss 17, and Bigg Boss OTT 2.

The 20-year-old hit the headlines for his love confession to Isha Malviya in the show. Later, the duo was seen enjoying dinner.

