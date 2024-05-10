Sakamoto Days Chapter 165 SPOILERS Out: Gaku Returns To Save Nagumo

Sakamoto Days fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of Chapter 165 after the last chapter depicted Takamura’s new and improved strength in battle. With Sakamoto struggling to keep up against the old timer, fans wonder how the next chapter will turn out this weekend when the chapter releases.

For those unable to wait and wish to get a glimpse into the upcoming chapter, here are all the spoilers we have gathered for Sakamoto Days Chapter 165.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 165 spoilers

According to the Sakamoto Days Chapter 165 spoilers that are out online, the chapter opens with Nagumo lying on the ground, visibly exhausted and injured as Uzuki sits by his side. Meanwhile, the intense battle between Sakamoto and Takamura rages on amidst the rubble and debris of the building. Sakamoto attempts to gain the upper hand by using a signpost as a makeshift weapon, but Takamura effortlessly dodges the attack, causing Sakamoto to inadvertently damage a nearby pillar.

In the Sakamoto Days Chapter 165 spoilers, Sakamoto remains undeterred and improvises, making use of various objects in his vicinity as weapons. Takamura easily deflects Sakamoto's attacks with his superior skill and agility. A well-aimed kick from Sakamoto sends Takamura crashing through the ceiling and into a cafe on the floor above, but he quickly returns after slicing through the cement, launching a relentless assault aimed at Sakamoto's head. Sakamoto blocks Takamura's attack with a gun.

Nagumo, who has been observing the battle, realizes Sakamoto's plan to weaken Takamura's katana upon seeing the state of the battered blade. But as Sakamoto fires the gun at him, Takamura ingeniously uses the bullets fired at him to sharpen his sword. With a swift slash, Takamura wounds Sakamoto across his chest like he did Nagumo, sending him crashing to the ground. As Takamura lands, a thick cloud of smoke envelops him, obscuring his vision.

Nagumo seizes this opportunity to advise Sakamoto to restrain his hostility, knowing that Takamura reacts strongly to animosity and aggression. With Takamura's vision impaired by the smoke, Nagumo believes they can evade his attacks.

Their respite is short-lived as Takamura suddenly appears behind Nagumo. However, before Takamura can attack, he senses another presence approaching through the smoke. The Sakamoto Days Chapter 165 spoilers conclude with a cliffhanger as Gaku emerges from the haze, attempting to strike Takamura with a swift blow, only to be met with the resistance of Takamura's katana.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

