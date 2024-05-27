Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry welcomed a new baby boy to their family! Caius Chai Curry arrived a little early on May 11 and the pair announced the news on Instagram on May 26.

This is Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry's fourth child. They have two daughters, Riley (11) and Ryan (8), and one son Canon (5).

As soon as the Golden State Warriors superstar posted the news, congratulations were in order. NFL star Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara and NBA WAGs including Draya Michele, and Jordyn Woods shared their happiness.

Russell and Ciara are good friends with the Currys. Ciara re-posted Steph's baby announcement on her Instagram Story with hearts. Russell also shared Ciara's post and added a separate message congratulating Steph and Ayesha on his IG Story.

Draya Michele who recently became a mother for the third time with Houston Rockets' Jalen Green commented under Stephen Curry's announcement post. She wrote, "Welcome baby!"

Jordyn Woods, who is dating Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns followed suit and wished the Warriors star under his Instagram post. Woods wrote, "Congratulations!"

Additionally, supermodel Hailey Bieber also congratulated the couple.

Hailey Bieber is herself pregnant! She and her husband Justin Bieber announced the news on May 9.

Further, singer-songwriter, Justin Timberlake also wished Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry for their new bundle of joy.

Ayesha Curry faced stigma because of pregnancy at 34

Stephen Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry announced her pregnancy with her fourth child in Sweet July's first digital edition, called "The Village Issue." It came out in March. The magazine cover featured Ayesha flaunting her baby bump.

During the magazine interview, she discussed her doctor's appointment where she became familiar with the term "geriatric pregnancy" on paperwork.

Mrs. Curry felt the terminology was ageist because many women in the US and across the world are having babies for the first time in their 30s and 40s.

Meaning of Stephen Curry's newborn son's name

Stephen Curry's newborn son's name is Caius Chai Curry. Caius is derived from the Latin name Gaius and is said to mean rejoice and delight. The most common pronunciation of Caius is "KYE-us".

Coming to the meaning of the middle name, Chai, it could be a family legacy. Chai (茶) is a Chinese word.