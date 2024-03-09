'Handled It Like a King': Fans Praise Arman Tsarukyan After Disrespect From Charles Oliveira Fans at UFC 300 Q&A

We are now hours away from witnessing the third major event of UFC that they are hosting this year, UFC 299, where UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley will defend his championship for the first time against old UFC rival Marlon Vera.



UFC has started building its next major card, UFC 300; UFC hosted a UFC 300 Q&A just after the UFC 299 weigh-in, where UFC fighters featuring on the UFC 300 card Alex Pereira, Arman Tsarukyan & Kayla Harrison appeared to interact with fans and media to start building the UFC 300 card.



Fans immediately started booing Arman Tsarukyan as he stepped on the stage; Arman Tsarukyan is set to face former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, who is a heavy fan favorite and one of the most recognized UFC fighters at this time.



A clip from the UFC 300 Q&A is now going where fans from the crowd are disrespecting Arman Tsarukyan.



A fan who came to ask a question said, “You get fking knocked out by Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira? Fk you.”



Arman Tsarukyan stayed composed and did not lose his cool on fans and replied with a smile on his face, “You’re gonna get upset at UFC 300, don’t bet money.”

Another fan stood up to ask questions to Arman Tsarukyan. Initially, he asked him a straight question about switching weight classes, to which Arman Tsarukyan revealed he first wanted to grab UFC lightweight champion and then maybe he would think of switching weight classes.

The fan immediately cut in between and said, “Get the f**k out of here,” to which Arman Tsarukyan smiled and said, “You too” fan kept saying you are dead after UFC 300, buddy, and Arman Tsarukyan just kept smiling on his face ignoring all hate from Charles Oliveira fans.



Fans are now criticizing fans in the crowd who disrespected Arman Tsarukyan for no reason. A fan expressed and praised Arman for handling the situation maturely, “ handled it like a king.”

Another fan expressed and raised the question, “Why are you allowing fans to disrespect fighters in your promotion like this? Wait till a fighter snaps waiting for an elevator that recognizes a fan that has completely disrespected him or his family at one of these events?”

Another fan expressed his views, “These are the same people who will then be asking Arman for an autograph outside of the fighter hotel.”



Another fan expressed, “Promote the fighter you get to question or stay seated. It’s a privilege they gave you a mic and you choose to do this with your time. Why? What do you gain?”

UFC 300 Match Card

1. Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

2. Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

3. Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

4. Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

5. Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

6. Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar

7. Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

8. Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

9. Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

10. Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

11. Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

12. Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

