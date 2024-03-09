UFC 299 Reddit Streams: How to Watch Sean O'Malley Vs Marlon Vera?

In a couple of hours, fans will witness the third major pay-per-view of UFC this year: UFC 299, where UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley will defend his championship for the first time in his reign.

O'Malley will face former rival Marlon Vera, who handed him his only professional loss in 2020. Throughout his professional mixed martial arts career, "Suga" Sean has competed 18 times, amassing an incredible record of seventeen wins and only one defeat.

Vera was the force that knocked out O'Malley and ended his reign of domination in their first encounter. Now, "Chito" looks forward to recreating history once again by stopping O'Malley.

Fans are highly anticipating the upcoming UFC 299 spectacle, and they often search for different ways to stream and watch UFC shows for free on third-party sites like Reddit, Facebook, YouTube, etc.

Unfortunately, the answer to the question of whether fans can watch UFC 299 and other UFC events for free on Reddit is no. There are no ways to stream UFC 299 or any UFC events for free on Reddit or anywhere else.

Sharing UFC copyrighted content for free on Reddit is legally wrong, and UFC Reddit or other sites should not promote showing copyrighted events for free. However, fans can watch the Early Prelims card of UFC 299 for free on UFC's official YouTube channel.

Where Can You Watch UFC 299?

UFC 299 is a must-see pay-per-view that the organization is hosting for fans this year, featuring major UFC stars on the card, including Sean O'Malley, Dustin Poirier, Benoit Saint-Denis, Gilbert Burns, Petr Yan, and many more.

UFC is widely regarded as the biggest mixed martial arts company on the planet as of now. The promotion's events are streamed in 165 countries across the globe, reaching an audience of 1.1 billion people in 35 different languages.

Here, below are some important regions and their UFC streaming channels where fans can watch UFC 299 live.

United States:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view (via ESPN+)

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on ESPNews

- Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

United Kingdom:

- Main Card: 3 a.m. GMT

- Prelim Card: 1 a.m. GMT

- Early Prelims: 11:30 p.m. GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS

Canada:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC FIGHT PASS

