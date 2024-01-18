'He don’t care about basketball': NBA fans react to Deandre Ayton missing game because of the sheets of ice in his neighborhood

Deandre Ayton, the center for the Portland Trail Blazers, couldn't join Wednesday night's match against the Brooklyn Nets due to an unexpected reason - ice.

He couldn't make it to the Moda Center in Portland because his neighborhood was covered in thick ice.

As reported by Blazers beat reporter Casey Holdahl, Ayton battled for hours to escape the icy grip of his neighborhood but did not succeed.

Rescuers, sent by the Trail Blazers, tried reaching his house, but the ice had created a seemingly impenetrable barrier.

The Trail Blazers have not released details of their rescue attempts for Ayton. Ahead of the match's kick-off, the Portland Trail Blazers' injury report recorded Ayton's status. Rather than note an injury, it stated: "not with the team."

Now in his debut season with the Portland Trail Blazers after a trade from the Phoenix Suns, Ayton isn't accustomed to such weather predicaments. At present, the 25-year-old, in 24 games, boasts an average of 13.1 points and 10.8 rebounds, with a shooting record of 54.8% on the court.

Blazers' last-minute thriller, ends losing streak against Nets

In a nail-biting showdown on Wednesday night, Anfernee Simons managed to steer the Portland Trail Blazers to a 105-103 win over the Brooklyn Nets, breaking their four-game losing streak.

This thrilling victory happened thanks to Simons' triumphing layup made with only 0.2 seconds remaining in the game.

Simons accomplished a total of 20 points in that game while Jerami Grant shone as the top performer for the Blazers, scoring 30 points and securing eight rebounds.

Mikal Bridges, though leading the Nets' scoreboard with 21 points, had to retreat from the game intermittently in the second half following a collision.

Adding to the Nets' tally was Spencer Dinwiddie with 19 points, although the team faced a fourth consecutive defeat.

In an enthralling turnaround, Portland trailing 11 points managed to seize a lead of 88-87 around the midway of the fourth quarter, thanks to Grant's successful 3-pointer.

Neck and neck progression unfolded for the rest of the game.

Brooklyn had a brief 101-97 lead due to Dinwiddie's two successful foul shots that happened with 1:48 minutes to spare.

However, Simons scored a floater that leveled the score at 101, followed by Grant's decisive tip-in after 9.1 seconds, reestablishing Portland's lead at 103-101.

The suspense deepened as Cam Johnson's layup led to a tie again, prompting the Blazers to call for a timeout with only 5.2 seconds remaining before Simons' victorious basket took its place.

This match marked the second and last faceoff between these teams this season, with Portland winning the first meet in Brooklyn earlier this month in an overtime score of 134-127.

Despite the vacant seats' prevalence, a consequence of recent storms hindering transportation and affecting roads, Portland's exciting victory unveiled a silver lining.

