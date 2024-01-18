Why will Josh Giddey not face any charges for his alleged relationship with underage girl? Find out

The Newport Beach Police Department confirmed to TMZ that they have officially closed the case involving Josh Giddey, a 21-year-old NBA player, about his potentially inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

Around two months earlier, Giddey was subjected to an investigation by the Newport PD after social media accusations hinted at Giddey, a guard for Oklahoma City Thunder, possibly dating a high schooler.

The police delved into the situation following these social media allegations. Despite the online posts and photos, they couldn't substantiate any criminal activity.

At the onset of the investigation, some social media posts suggested that the girl might be as young as 15 while Giddey was 21 at the time the investigation came into light in Nov. 2023.

TMZ's Jan 17 report indicated that the police couldn't find any supporting evidence during their investigation, and consequently, Giddey has now been exonerated by the Newport Beach PD.

Newport Beach Police wrap up investigation with Josh Giddey's unwavering silence

The Newport Beach police released a statement on Wednesday evening indicating that their detectives had undergone an "extensive and thorough study" of the case.

Throughout the process, the police department, which kept a low profile, stayed committed to accurate public information dissemination and safeguarding the rights of the people involved.

The Australian superstar has yet to respond to these allegations.

In summarizing the Newport PD investigation's findings, TMZ's report stated, "In simpler terms, none of the parties involved were ready to discuss the matter."

When the news of the investigation in Newport Beach went public, Giddey did not experience any suspension from NBA games.

Confirming previous reports, the NBA began its independent investigation. However, in December, Commissioner Adam Silver mentioned the league would take a step back, awaiting the conclusion of the police investigation.

Even with the police case concluded, the NBA, through its player conduct policy, could choose to suspend the emerging star.

Whether such disciplinary action will occur is yet to be determined.

